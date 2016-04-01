Kenzo Partners with Disney to Launch a Jungle Book-Themed Collection—Here's Your First Look

One of our favorite Disney classics just got the high-fashion treatment. In anticipation of the live-action remake of the1967 cartoon The Jungle Book (which hits theaters April 15 and boasts a star-studded cast, with the voices of Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong'o, and Idris Elba), Kenzo and Disney have teamed up to launch a 39-piece capsule collection that serves as the best kind of fashion tribute to the original animation.

The line-up, which features easy dresses, flouncy shorts, windbreakers, and Hawaiian shirts, packs a visual punch—it's brimming with vivid color and brilliant mash-ups of prints (a fearlessly bold aesthetic that Kenzo is known for) and original drawings unearthed from the archives. That means, a lot of sartorial facetime with the entire cast of characters we all know and love, like man-cub Mowgli, Bagheera the panther, King Louie the organtuan, Hathi the elephant, Baloo the bear, and Akela the wolf.

Courtesy

"What we found most appealing for this project was to marry strong Jungle Book elements with details that we know as quintessential Kenzo," say the brand's creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon. "There’s a way that everything comes together that is slightly familiar but also really fresh and exciting. The silhouettes we chose for the garments and accessories were inspired by the new direction Disney has taken with the live-action movie. There is a slight nod to jungle and safari elements (and even beautiful printed silk shorts directly inspired by Mowgli's costume). Everything has been executed in a way that feels elevated and modern which has been the collective goal of Disney and Kenzo from the very beginning of this collaboration."

A true indicator of the happy union between Disney and Kenzo is the jersey line of sweatshirts and tees that feature Shere Khan the tiger in a fantastical riff on the French house's signature emblem.

Courtesy

The entire Disney x Kenzo collection ($145 to $705), which includes both mens and womenswear, will be available exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman starting today and at kenzo.com on April 7. And in the words of Kaa, "trust in me," these pieces are bare necessities.