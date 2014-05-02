Kentucky Derby Fashion: Shop Our 13 Pretty Picks

The Kentucky Derby is just a day away, and while elaborate hat-gazing has become a sport for us in recent years, we're turning our attention to the main sartorial event—dresses. Traditionally, spectators break out their finest frocks for a day at the races, and it's a practice that still holds true today. With that said, we dashed to find the prettiest and most charming dresses and jewelry around, and chose 13 winners from a wide pool of contenders.

From ladylike florals to rich embroidered fabrics, our final picks run the gamut, but they all share a common thread of chic formality—they're perfect for watching the derby (from the stadium or from home) or for any dressy occasion. Let's see if your hat can top that!

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Take a look at the 13 pieces we picked in our gallery now!