Kentucky Derby Fashion: Shop Our 13 Pretty Picks

The Kentucky Derby is just a day away, and while elaborate hat-gazing has become a sport for us in recent years, we're turning our attention to the main sartorial event—dresses. Traditionally, spectators break out their finest frocks for a day at the races, and it's a practice that still holds true today. With that said, we dashed to find the prettiest and most charming dresses and jewelry around, and chose 13 winners from a wide pool of contenders.

From ladylike florals to rich embroidered fabrics, our final picks run the gamut, but they all share a common thread of chic formality—they're perfect for watching the derby (from the stadium or from home) or for any dressy occasion. Let's see if your hat can top that!

Take a look at the 13 pieces we picked in our gallery now!

1 of 13 Courtesy

Topshop Dress

$96; topshop.com
2 of 13 Courtesy

Gorjana Studs

$35; gorjana-griffin.com
3 of 13 Courtesy

Tibi Dress

$398; tibi.com
4 of 13 Courtesy

French Connection Dress

$348; frenchconnection.com
5 of 13 Courtesy

J. Crew Dress

$168; jcrew.com
6 of 13 Courtesy

Natalie B Necklace

$70; revolveclothing.com
7 of 13 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor Dress

$695; rebeccataylor.com
8 of 13 Courtesy

Mango Dress

$50; mango.com
9 of 13 Courtesy

Topshop Dress

$360; topshop.com
10 of 13 Courtesy

Veronika Borchers for Pearl Collective Earrings

$425; pearlcollective.com
11 of 13 Courtesy

Loft Dress

$98; loft.com
12 of 13 Courtesy

Tory Burch Dress

$550; toryburch.com
13 of 13 Courtesy

Zara Dress

$100; zara.com

