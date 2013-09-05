First Look: Kendra Scott Goes Luxe with Her New Jewelry Collection

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott has made a name for herself in crafting bold, affordable gemstone pieces from rings to necklaces, alluring the likes of Hollywood including Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba (who is also nominated for a Social Media Award), and more. Now for the first time ever, Scott is dipping her hand into high-end jewelry with her new Kendra Scott Luxe Collection with Neiman Marcus. "Luxe takes what people love most about Kendra Scott to a level that is truly unparalleled with avant-garde design, elevated techniques and natural stones," Scott told InStyle.com exclusively. "Each piece in the collection is designed as a seasonless, special-occasion worthy statement piece with collector’s appeal." The line features over 15 styles of rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings with gemstones—which have never been used in Kendra Scott Jewelry collections—like moonstone and black tourmaline sourced from Scott's travels to Asia. The stones are designed around the brand's namesake metal design work but with more intricate detailing with branch, feather, and nest designs. The Kendra Scott Luxe Collection ranges from $175 to $1,000 and will be available at Scott's stores, kendrascott.com, and neimanmarcus.com starting November 22nd. If you can't wait till then, click below to get the exclusive first look at the new collection!

