First Look: Kendra Scott Goes Luxe with Her New Jewelry Collection

Courtesy Photo (3)
Josephine Cusumano
Sep 05, 2013 @ 11:02 am

Jewelry designer Kendra Scott has made a name for herself in crafting bold, affordable gemstone pieces from rings to necklaces, alluring the likes of Hollywood including Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba (who is also nominated for a Social Media Award), and more. Now for the first time ever, Scott is dipping her hand into high-end jewelry with her new Kendra Scott Luxe Collection with Neiman Marcus. "Luxe takes what people love most about Kendra Scott to a level that is truly unparalleled with avant-garde design, elevated techniques and natural stones," Scott told InStyle.com exclusively. "Each piece in the collection is designed as a seasonless, special-occasion worthy statement piece with collector’s appeal." The line features over 15 styles of rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings with gemstones—which have never been used in Kendra Scott Jewelry collections—like moonstone and black tourmaline sourced from Scott's travels to Asia. The stones are designed around the brand's namesake metal design work but with more intricate detailing with branch, feather, and nest designs. The Kendra Scott Luxe Collection ranges from $175 to $1,000 and will be available at Scott's stores, kendrascott.com, and neimanmarcus.com starting November 22nd. If you can't wait till then, click below to get the exclusive first look at the new collection!

1 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Pave Oval Bib Necklace

In gold iridescent drusy, $740 on kendrascott.com or neimanmarcus.com starting November 22.
2 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Baguette Cage Collar Necklace

In gold black tourmaline, $695 on kendrascott.com or neimanmarcus.com starting November 22.
3 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Long Pave Feather Necklace

In rhodium rock crystal, $395 on kendrascott.com or neimanmarcus.com starting November 22.
4 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Pave Oval Cocktail Ring

In gold turquoise magnesite, $175 on kendrascott.com or neimanmarcus.com starting November 22.
5 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Stone Nest Cocktail Ring

In iridescent drusy, $265 on kendrascott.com or neimanmarcus.com starting November 22.
6 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Stone Nest Link Bracelet

In gold turquoise magnesite, $395 on kendrascott.com or neimanmarcus.com starting November 22.
7 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Baguette Caged Tennis Bracelet

In gold black tourmaline, $450 on kendrascott.com or neimanmarcus.com starting November 22.
8 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Baguette Hourglass Earrings

In gold iridescent drusy, $505 on kendrascott.com or neimanmarcus.com starting November 22.
9 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Branch Hourglass Earrings

In gold, $195 on kendrascott.com or neimanmarcus.com starting November 22.
10 of 10 Courtesy Photo

Long Baguette Oval Earrings

In gold black tourmaline, $325 on kendrascott.com or neimanmarcus.com starting November 22.

