Kendall Jenner's Cute Matching Tennis Skirt Set Is Somehow Still in Stock
Fashion experts have predicted a summer filled with anti-Zoom outfits, meaning the transition away from a closet of comfortable, cozy work-from-home staples is beginning. Kendall Jenner just gave the trend a summer-approved upgrade, doing her part to ensure one of TikTok’s favorite items gets its chance to shine this season.
Starring in a recent photoshoot, the model was outfitted in an all-green Alo Yoga tennis outfit. Her coordinating set highlighted some of the newest items in the brand’s summer drop, which is centered around its new Aces tennis skirt. The collection also comes with tops and accessories to match the pleated item.
The comfortable skirt comes in three colors: white, black — which has already sold out, and the green apple option sported by Jenner. Along with a hidden pocket that’s deep enough to hold your keys or cards, the skirt has inner shorts that let you move about freely. Jenner paired her skirt with the matching Airbrush Real bra tank, though you could alternatively create your own version of her outfit with the Alo Yoga Splendor Bra.
While Jenner’s take on the tennis skirt is borrowed from the athleisure movement, TikTok users have found ways of making the fashion item an everyday essential. Videos on the platform show users sporting tennis skirts with platform boots and oversized sweatshirts. Some even shared seasonal ways of styling, coordinating the item with flannel shirts, turtlenecks, tanks, and crop tops.
The recent tennis skirt revival has come with long and short pleated versions of the bottom, but for summer 2021, it looks like the trend will center on a hemline that hits above the knee. Pair the look with your favorite long socks, “ugly sandals,” or sneakers and you’re officially ready to hit the court or go viral on TikTok.
Create your own take on the tennis skirt and check out some of the pieces worn by Jenner, below.
