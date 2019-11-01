Kendall Jenner Just Wore the One Layering Piece You Need This Fall

Image zoom Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

In case you hadn’t noticed, wrap-yourself-in-all-things-cozy season is back in full swing. As much as we love the chill in the air and the chance to break out our favorite knee-high boots and autumnal layers, getting dressed some mornings can be straight-up uninspiring — especially when our still-warm bed is calling our name. Our lazy day style hack? Go with a timeless classic like a white henley to keep things comfortable and chic, à la Kendall Jenner.

It’s always the perfect wardrobe basics that seem to be the trickiest to find, ironically enough, so when we spotted the supermodel wearing this classic staple, we couldn’t help but take note. While running errands in LA, Jenner opted for black, high-waisted denim, chunky Doc Martens oxfords, and Splendid’s Forever Thermal Henley, which you can snag for yourself at Zappos.

Later on, Kendall took to her Instagram story to share butterfly-filtered selfies, where we were able to get a better look at the ribbed detailing of the grunge-inspired wardrobe staple.

While Splendid’s Forever Thermal Henley clearly has the model-off-duty stamp of approval, it’s also backed by a following of shoppers who adore it for the cozy fit and versatility — especially in prime layering season.

“Splendid makes the BEST layering pieces. I've worn this under vests, sweaters, and on its own. The sleeves and body are a great length, and the top has the perfect amount of stretch,” said one reviewer. “It doesn't get stretched out or wrinkly!”

Trends may come and go, but classic layering basics are here to stay. You can shop the Kendall Jenner-approved Splendid Forever Thermal Henley at Zappos.

Shop now: $56; zappos.com