Kendall Jenner Returned to the Runway Wearing an Invisible String Cardigan
They're literally everywhere.
Tops barely held together by everyday items (paperclips, string, etc.) are flooding our feeds, and it looks like they're not going anywhere anytime soon.
Kendall Jenner returned to her first runway post-Covid at the Jacquemus "La Montagne" show in France wearing not one but two looks held together by small fastens. In one all-black look, the model wore a tiny cardigan held together by the skinniest string with nothing underneath.
The cardigan was paired with black trousers with a flowy a skirt-like attachment over top that folded down at the top and fastened, with silver accents down the side.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum modeled another look that featured bright pink matching trousers and button down that was only buttoned at the top revealing yet another paper clip top underneath. This time, the fuchsia top appears to be held together by a dainty gold fasten. The look was paired with a pink bag and orange heeled sandals.
Jacquemus and Jenner are certainly not the first to try out the paper clip top. The summer's hottest trend can be seen on the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and Kaia Gerber. Bella Hadid, who also walked in the Jacquemus show posted a selfie wearing a similar top to the one Jenner is modeling here. Perhaps it was also a Jacquemus creation.