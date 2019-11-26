Kendall Jenner’s Go-To Winter Coat Is a Style Everyone Owned in the ‘90s

Image zoom Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com

It’s officially coat season, which means long gone are the days when you could leave your house sans the key topper. And while celebs have been wearing just about every outerwear trend imaginable, from sleek camel trenches to fluffy shearling coats, there’s a particular style that’s proving the most popular of all: the puffer jacket. And Kendall Jenner might have found the most nostalgia-inducing one on the market.

Jenner seems to be an avid puffer coat devotee, and though it’s likely she has endless options at her disposal, there’s one style she just cannot stop wearing. The North Face Nuptse Packable Quilted Down Jacket is a fixture in Jenner’s wardrobe, and it actually draws inspiration from a style that you might have worn in your elementary school days.

Per the product description, this jacket is “based on a baffle-quilted, down-insulated design from 1996,” and promises to offer unmatched warmth in cold weather. It should come as no surprise, then, that Jenner has been sporting it on repeat.

First, she’s been quite keen to ‘90s-inspired wardrobe staples of all kind (read: leather trench coats, hoop earrings, and Dr. Martens), so a retro coat inspired by the bygone decade is a no-brainer addition to her wardrobe. And secondly, considering the brisk winter days ahead, a topper that promises “unmatched warmth” sounds like nothing short of a must-have.

Jenner is such a fan of the Nuptse Packable Quilted Down Jacket that she owns it in a least two different hues — a dark brown and a gray — and it’s quite possible that she’ll add other colorways into her rotation. Because when you like something so much, the only feasible thing to do is buy it in every color, right?

While the model’s exact picks aren’t currently available, Nordstrom has the covetable throwback style in stock in four other on-trend colors, including trusty black, poppy yellow, eye-catching red, and classic blue. Shop the retro-inspired styles before they’re gone, below.

The North Face Nuptse 1996 Packable Quilted Down Jacket in Black

The North Face Nuptse 1996 Packable Quilted Down Jacket in Yellow

The North Face Nuptse 1996 Packable Quilted Down Jacket in Red

The North Face Nuptse 1996 Packable Quilted Down Jacket in Blue

