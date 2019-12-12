We’re Convinced Kendall Jenner Is Carrying a Tiny Louis Vuitton Bag For a Very Specific Reason

Image zoom TheStewartofNY

It's that time of year when our loved ones approach us with two questions: What do we want for the holidays? And, what happened to that thing they got us last year? More often than not, we're suddently reminded of that old gift, which might very well be buried in the back of our closet. And now, we feel the need to show them that we loved it; maybe even wear it for a bit as proof.

We're not saying that's the reason why Kendall Jenner is carrying around her tiny, black and multicolored Louis Vuitton bag. But, it is kiiind of suspicious. A bit of research shows that Jenner's older sister, Kim Kardashian, actually gifted her the purse last year as a Christmas gift, and also got matching ones for a few other family members, too.

Even Kylie Jenner's baby, Stormi, has the same exact bag — and, it's entirely possible she loved it more than the model loved her's.

Jenner did wear the LV bag earlier this year, in January, shortly after it was given to her. She brought it with her to a basketball game and paired it with an all-black look, so maybe she just forgot she had it. We've definitely seen the 24-year-old carrying a variety of throwback bags; it's possible this one just fell out of the rotation.

EIther way, we're fans of the way the star wore it this time around. While she had on similar leather pants, her cropped blue turtleneck, sneakers, and tiny sunglasses made it a true early '00s outfit.

Perhaps someone can gift us a tiny, multicolored Louis Vuitton bag this year?