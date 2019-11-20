Kendall Jenner Just Brought Back the Louis Vuitton Bag Everyone Had in 2001

Image zoom Gotham/GC Images

While we'd love for trends such as T-shirt belting and low-rise jeans to stay buried in the past, we're not totally against bringing back certain parts of the early '00s. For instance, we're very excited for the Lizzie McGuire reboot, and Celine Dion has even convinced us to give an Avril Lavigne-like tie one more try. And if Kendall Jenner's trying to make Stephen Sprouse for Louis Vuitton bags happen again, we're 100 percent down. We might even have one tucked away in our closet somewhere.

The model was seen carrying the throwback collaboration while out in NYC on Tuesday. Although we were distracted by the unexpected combination of her green leather jacket and black leather pants, the green graffiti Pochette — which she got from What Goes Around Comes Around — caught our eye, and the memories came rushing back.

Stephen Sprouse first collaborated with Louis Vuitton in 2001, and his iconic graffiti print made a comeback around 2009. Clearly, Jenner is a fan — this isn't even the first time she's been spotted with one of these bags. Back in February 2019, she paired a lighter version with an orange blazer dress, meaning she has (or at least borrowed) this purse in two different colors.

Just to give you an idea of when this bag was big, Beverley Mitchell, of 7th Heaven fame, showed off the exact same version at the Summer Catch premiere (AKA that movie with Jessica Biel and Freddie Prinze Jr).

Jenner's older sister, Kim Kardashian, even had a Keepall version in 2009. Such a throwback!

Should this collaboration actually be making a comeback, we've got you covered. A few different shapes are available on resale sites, but you'll have to act quick. Someone else might just scoop them up before you — possibly even Jenner herself.

