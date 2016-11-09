Kendall Jenner Stars in La Perla's Liberation Movement with Lingerie and Suits

In other news: Under the helm of its new creative director Julia Haart, La Perla's spring/summer 2017 campaign broadcasts a message that runs much deeper than simply selling lingerie: "the liberation of every woman from the need to suffer for beauty."

To illustrate that, Haart tapped photographer Steven Klein to shoot influencers-slash-modern muses Kendall Jenner, Isabeli Fontana, and Liu Wen against a backdrop of empowering symbols, like shattered glass and a bra bursting into flames. The clothing, too, played a role, with a more relaxed approach intended to celebrate (verus constrict) the female form. With the addition of ready-to-wear and beachwear, you can see bi-stretch suit separates, silk shirt-collar silk dresses, and macrame-laced numbers. Scroll through to take a look at the La Perla liberation movement. 

