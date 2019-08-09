The Dress Brand Celebrities Have Been Wearing All Summer Is Having a Massive Sale Today

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Sometimes we see so many celebrities wearing the same brand in such a short period of time, we have to wonder if they’re coordinating outfits in a group chat (and, damn, we’d kill to see those iMessages). Such is the case with Reformation, the cool girl brand we’ve spotted on everyone from Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner to Sasha Obama and Sophie Turner lately.

Known for its chic, femme dresses with flirty details like back cutouts and thigh slits, Reformation has become the unofficial uniform of Hot Girl Summer. The brand’s commitment to sustainability can push prices into the $200s and above. While we understand that ethical fashion comes at a higher cost, it’s sometimes a bummer to have to choose between the pretty floral dress...and the pretty floral dress.

Today, we don’t have to pick just one, thanks to this super-rare Reformation sale that includes hundreds of gorgeous pieces marked down up to 40 percent off. In fact, even a handful of celeb-worn styles are on sale right now, including the Inka Dress worn by both Jessica Alba and Busy Phillips, Hailey Baldwin’s Elio Dress, and the Rouen Dress, as seen on Kendall Jenner.

Some sizes of the celeb-loved styles are already beginning to sell out, but a bunch of other close-matches are still available. The Belgium Dress is a close ringer to the Inka, and the Cerise Dress is basically just a shorter version. Then there’s the Kiernan Dress, which is almost identical to the Rouen, available in some excellent patterns.

We’re already seeing pieces sell out completely, so if you want to get in on this celebrity-approved brand’s major markdowns, you have to act fast.

Shop the exact summer dresses worn by Jessica Alba, Busy Phillips, Hailey Baldwin, Kylie Jenner, and more at TheReformation.com.