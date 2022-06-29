Kendall Jenner's Effortless Summer Outfit Is All I'll Be Wearing for the Next 3 Months

Summer's here, and I honestly can't believe it. Neither can my wardrobe, apparently, because I'm still that person walking down the street in lightweight sweaters and jeans because I haven't done my seasonal wardrobe switch yet. I've been traveling a bit, so it's something I haven't gotten around to, but I also haven't felt inspired — until I saw Kendall Jenner's easygoing summer outfit pop up on my feed.

Her chill, off-duty look debuted on her Instagram stories earlier this week, and I immediately screenshotted it. Jenner's outfit, which can best be summed up as sexy coastal grandma, consisted of two hallmarks of the aforementioned fashion trend: breezy pants and a lightweight button-down. Diane Keaton vibes, right? Right. And in full transparency, those are the only vibes I want to channel this season.

Worth mentioning: The flowy bottoms are taking over Hollywood right now, so much so that we crowned them the unofficial pants of summer 2022. And the second you put on a pair, you'll get the hype. They're non-constricting, which I'm all for, especially when temperatures reach the high 80s, and they ooze effortless ease thanks to their wide-leg silhouette.

Jenner wore her white Leset pants and Almina Concept button-down with a teeny, tiny Skims crop top that showed off her toned midriff (ahem, the "sexy" part) and paired with comfy Birkenstock sandals because, duh. She rounded out the look with a black tote bag and rectangular sunglasses, sleek, simple accessories that add a refined touch.

Rails Janae Stripe Button-Up Shirt

Courtesy

Shop now: $188; nordstrom.com

Rails Emmie Drawstring Linen Pants

Courtesy

Shop now: $148; nordstrom.com

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Slide Sandal

Courtesy

Shop now: $140; nordstrom.com

The supermodel's off-duty look is simple, which is why I fell in love with it. It's easy to wear and equally as comfortable and stylish for hot summer days running errands in the city or lounging poolside. Plus, it looks fashion-forward and put together, without appearing like you tried too hard — and that's exactly the ensemble I enjoy wearing.

Below, shop more pieces to emulate Jenner's easy, breezy summer look for yourself.

Sanctuary Easy Going Linen Blend Pants

Courtesy

Shop now: $99; nordstrom.com

Faherty Sands Tie-Waist Linen Pants

Courtesy

Shop now: $158; nordstrom.com

Treasure & Bond ​​Breezy Check Boyfriend Shirt

Courtesy

Shop now: $59; nordstrom.com

Birkenstock Arizona Canvas Slide Sandal

Courtesy

Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com