Kendall Jenner Just Copied Bella Hadid's Outfit — But They Both Stole It From Keanu Reeves

We knew the Internet had a strong obsession with Keanu Reeves, but now, the actor might be secretly influencing our fashion choices, too. Take Kendall Jenner, for instance. When the model pulled on her latest look, did she realize she was actually channeling his character Neo from The Matrix?

While out in NYC on Thursday, Jenner wore brown leather suit, which she paired with a simple white shirt and white sneakers. It was the perfect mix of cool and casual, and although we first drew comparisons between Jenner and Bella Hadid, who stepped out in a similar set back in April, we were suddenly reminded of Reeve's 1999 film. Leather suits (albeit, black ones) were a big part of The Matrix, and his character even wore another current fashion favorite, tiny sunglasses.

Hadid first stepped out in a Matrix-y ensemble back in April, and made sure to wear similar shades as the main character.

Did Neo serve as style inspiration for these ladies? Honestly, probably not — but the resemblance is uncanny!

Between these two outfits and Zendaya copying Julia Roberts's gray suit, 2019 might officially be the year of recreating iconic '90s looks.