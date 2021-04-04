Shopping

Kendall Jenner Just Called This Matching Set ‘the Coziest,’ and It’s Somehow Still in Stock

And yes, you can also get her matching scrunchie.
By Tess Garcia
Apr 03, 2021 @ 11:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's official: Kendall Jenner is an Alo Yoga ambassador. She kicked off the partnership in early March with a post from a self-styled photoshoot on Instagram, and has since been spotted wearing the brand's buttery-soft activewear on multiple occasions. Most recently, she showed off one of its newest colorways on her Instagram Story. 

In the post, Jenner posed for a bathroom mirror photo in the Alosoft Ribbed Chic Bra Tank and 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging in Honeydew, Alo's latest spring-ready hue. The monochrome pastel look pops against the room's dark interior. She topped it off with a matching Alo Rhythm Scrunchie on her wrist, plus the caption "the coziest for real!"

Credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner

The Ribbed Chic Bra Tank is made from the brand's signature Alosoft fabric, a velvety, moisture-wicking material that counts Kaia Gerber and Jennifer Garner as fans. It may be lightweight, but the top's built-in shelf bra provides medium support, and its hem falls at the natural waist for a universally flattering fit. 

"Will definitely be getting this [top] in every color! The square neckline is so flattering and [the] ribbed material is cozy — looks cute as a workout top or with jeans as a casual crop," a reviewer wrote. 

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $58; aloyoga.com

Meanwhile, Jenner's 7/8 Airbrush Leggings offer a host of body-sculpting benefits, from a smoothing waist panel to a four-way stretch fabric that feels like a second skin. Flat-locked seams prevent chafing, and a cropped silhouette eliminates the dreaded ankle-bunching many of us know too well. 

RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Ordering This $27 Waffle Knit Matching Shorts Set

"These have such a great fit and just the right amount of compression," one shopper raved about the tights. "If you are short like I am, the 7/8 leggings are the perfect length."

Every piece from Jenner's head-to-toe Alo Honeydew outfit is still in stock, down to her adorable knotted scrunchie. The entire look will cost you less than $200, which isn't half bad for an ensemble worn by one of the world's highest-paid supermodels.

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $78; aloyoga.com

Credit: Courtesy

Shop now: $12; aloyoga.com

Shopping
View Series
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com