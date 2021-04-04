Kendall Jenner Just Called This Matching Set ‘the Coziest,’ and It’s Somehow Still in Stock

It's official: Kendall Jenner is an Alo Yoga ambassador. She kicked off the partnership in early March with a post from a self-styled photoshoot on Instagram, and has since been spotted wearing the brand's buttery-soft activewear on multiple occasions. Most recently, she showed off one of its newest colorways on her Instagram Story.
In the post, Jenner posed for a bathroom mirror photo in the Alosoft Ribbed Chic Bra Tank and 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging in Honeydew, Alo's latest spring-ready hue. The monochrome pastel look pops against the room's dark interior. She topped it off with a matching Alo Rhythm Scrunchie on her wrist, plus the caption "the coziest for real!"
The Ribbed Chic Bra Tank is made from the brand's signature Alosoft fabric, a velvety, moisture-wicking material that counts Kaia Gerber and Jennifer Garner as fans. It may be lightweight, but the top's built-in shelf bra provides medium support, and its hem falls at the natural waist for a universally flattering fit.
"Will definitely be getting this [top] in every color! The square neckline is so flattering and [the] ribbed material is cozy — looks cute as a workout top or with jeans as a casual crop," a reviewer wrote.
Meanwhile, Jenner's 7/8 Airbrush Leggings offer a host of body-sculpting benefits, from a smoothing waist panel to a four-way stretch fabric that feels like a second skin. Flat-locked seams prevent chafing, and a cropped silhouette eliminates the dreaded ankle-bunching many of us know too well.
"These have such a great fit and just the right amount of compression," one shopper raved about the tights. "If you are short like I am, the 7/8 leggings are the perfect length."
Every piece from Jenner's head-to-toe Alo Honeydew outfit is still in stock, down to her adorable knotted scrunchie. The entire look will cost you less than $200, which isn't half bad for an ensemble worn by one of the world's highest-paid supermodels.
