Check This Out: Kelly Wearstler's Jewelry Line, Now on Wantful.com

After mastering interior design, Kelly Wearstler moved into the fashion world, designing a line of bold clothes and accessories for her eponymous label (check out her fave pieces for the month on page 706 of the Drew Barrymore-covered September issue). Stars like Gwen Stefani and Solange Knowles quickly became fans, which is why we’re so excited to see her pieces being sold in new places. The latest? Wantful.com. Wearstler hand-picked a handful of pieces from her jewelry line to be featured on the site—items like bold geometric designs covered in colored stones—each one versatile enough to give any outfit a hint of edge. Click through to see and shop the collection.

