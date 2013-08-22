Check This Out: Kelly Wearstler's Jewelry Line, Now on Wantful.com

Thomas Whiteside, Courtesy Kelly Wearstler, Courtesy Photo (3)
Kelsey Glein
Aug 22, 2013 @ 12:56 pm

After mastering interior design, Kelly Wearstler moved into the fashion world, designing a line of bold clothes and accessories for her eponymous label (check out her fave pieces for the month on page 706 of the Drew Barrymore-covered September issue). Stars like Gwen Stefani and Solange Knowles quickly became fans, which is why we’re so excited to see her pieces being sold in new places. The latest? Wantful.com. Wearstler hand-picked a handful of pieces from her jewelry line to be featured on the site—items like bold geometric designs covered in colored stones—each one versatile enough to give any outfit a hint of edge. Click through to see and shop the collection.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Anja

Statement necklace, $695; wantful.com.
2 of 11 Courtesy

Larisa

Malachite ring, $300; wantful.com.
3 of 11 Courtesy

Larisa

Quartz ring, $300; wantful.com.
4 of 11 Courtesy

Sochi

Double-finger ring, $300; wantful.com .
5 of 11 Courtesy

Aperto

Gold ring, $200; wantful.com.
6 of 11 Courtesy

Rada

Malachite earrings, $375; wantful.com .
7 of 11 Courtesy

Malevich

Gold and brass earrings, $225; wantful.com .
8 of 11 Courtesy

Pavlov

Malachite and gold cuff, $275; wantful.com.
9 of 11 Courtesy

Viktor

Malachite and gold cuff, $395; wantful.com.
10 of 11 Courtesy

Marco

Stone and gold cuff, $395; wantful.com.
11 of 11 Courtesy

Aperto

Gold cuff, $200; wantful.com.

