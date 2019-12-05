Kelly Ripa Wore the Most Elaborate Red Carpet Dresses Back in the ‘90s

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa may have inspired some of our more recent purchases — including a comfy pair of party shoes and printed workout leggings — but her fashion icon status isn't exactly new. Rather, the talk show host has been breaking out A+ outfits from day one, even dating as far back as her soap opera days (she acted, and even met her husband, Mark Consuelos, on All My Children).

In the '90s, Ripa walked the red carpet in a variety of elaborate pieces. She loved sparkles. She loved sequins. She was even spotted rocking net-like material and fringe. Plus, that naked dress trend often associated with stars like Kim Kardashian Kardashian or Bella Hadid? Ripa wore her own sexy, sheer look in the year 1999, long before either of those women were famous.

Obviously, Ripa's throwback style is worth revisiting, so we've compiled a list of her best '90s dresses. These pieces will either make you say, "Whoa, Kelly — is that you?" or cross your fingers and hope she wears them again. Considering so many old styles are making a comeback, it's entirely possible she would!

1991

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

A super sweet, early '90s look. Ripa made quite the statement in this red, off-the-shoulder number.

1993

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

The styles we said we would totally wear now? This is one of them. We're tempted to add a metallic turtleneck dress to our own closet, ASAP.

1993

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

No, this isn't Ripa's wedding dress...but it easily could have been.

1993

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

The fringe! That gold! It's extremely fun and seems perfect for dancing the night away.

1993

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

We're getting some prom and pageant vibes (especially thanks to that voluminous hair) but we're not too mad about it.

1995

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

The white corset top and long, flowy skirt makes this piece truly timeless. If we saw it on a runway, we wouldn't even question it. Please say it's hiding somewhere in storage, Kelly!

1996

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

At first glace, this seems dress seems like a simple red option, but a closer look reveals it's actually printed with a bunch of roses.

1997

Image zoom Barry King/Getty Images

Ripa still brought us style inspiration while she was pregnant. A spaghetti-strap babydoll dress with a pair of tights? Classic '90s.

1998

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

One of Ripa's more daring red-carpet outfits. The netting gives it just enough spice without going overboard. Someone, please, quick — bring back this trend!

1999

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

She ended the decade with a bang in a super-sheer dress with Britney Spears "Toxic" vibes. Ok, Kelly!