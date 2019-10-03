Kelly Ripa Just Wore the Sexiest Dress on Her 49th Birthday

Image zoom Twitter/RyanSeacrest

Human embodiment of fun, Kelly Ripa, celebrated her 49th birthday yesterday in just the way we’d expect — chugging whipped cream on Live with Kelly and Ryan while wearing a gawk-worthy python print midi dress and electric blue pumps.

The Jaz Wrap Midi Dress in question is made by cool-girl brand Reformation, one of Ripa’s go-tos. The sustainable fashion brand has already earned the status of unofficial uniform of the summer among celebs, and now, thanks to this dress in particular, it’s making a compelling case as our wardrobe provider for fall.

Image zoom Instagram/LiveKellyandRyan

Featuring a flattering wrap construction with a waist tie and peek-a-boo slit, the 100 percent viscose, long-sleeve dress is equal parts sensible and sexy — and we all know that fall is sensible-meets-sexy’s official season.

This isn’t the first time Ripa has sported her Reformation dress — the TV personality also wore this very piece on-air back in April. And when the dress is this good, we wholeheartedly applaud the outfit-repeating.

If you want a piece of Ripa’s flawless birthday style, her exact Reformation dress is currently available on Nordstrom.com in sizes XS through L for $218. But you’ll have to act fast, we might just have to buy out the whole lot ourselves.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $218; nordstrom.com