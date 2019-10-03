Kelly Ripa Just Wore the Sexiest Dress on Her 49th Birthday
And, yes, it's available on Nordstrom.
Human embodiment of fun, Kelly Ripa, celebrated her 49th birthday yesterday in just the way we’d expect — chugging whipped cream on Live with Kelly and Ryan while wearing a gawk-worthy python print midi dress and electric blue pumps.
The Jaz Wrap Midi Dress in question is made by cool-girl brand Reformation, one of Ripa’s go-tos. The sustainable fashion brand has already earned the status of unofficial uniform of the summer among celebs, and now, thanks to this dress in particular, it’s making a compelling case as our wardrobe provider for fall.
Featuring a flattering wrap construction with a waist tie and peek-a-boo slit, the 100 percent viscose, long-sleeve dress is equal parts sensible and sexy — and we all know that fall is sensible-meets-sexy’s official season.
This isn’t the first time Ripa has sported her Reformation dress — the TV personality also wore this very piece on-air back in April. And when the dress is this good, we wholeheartedly applaud the outfit-repeating.
If you want a piece of Ripa’s flawless birthday style, her exact Reformation dress is currently available on Nordstrom.com in sizes XS through L for $218. But you’ll have to act fast, we might just have to buy out the whole lot ourselves.
Shop now: $218; nordstrom.com