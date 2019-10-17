The Comfy Sneakers Kelly Ripa Wears During Her Commute to Work Are So Damn Cute

Image zoom Elder Ordonez/Splash

While she's on TV, Kelly Ripa's all about pretty dresses and high heels. But when she's not on-screen, the 49-year-old star lets her casually cool side shine through.

This morning, Ripa was spotted heading to work in a laid-back outfit that's both comfortable and polished at the same time. Blue jeans (notice the cuffed ankles) and a graphic T-shirt anchored her look, while a navy blazer added a sleek touch to the no-fuss outfit.

When you're on the go like Ripa, accessories are important. She solidified her winning outfit with a beautiful backpack to hold all of the essentials and cool white sneakers.

This isn't her first time wearing these versatile sneakers. Ripa posted a picture of the comfy, thick-soled style on Instagram, too. "Girlllll you slay even in a sweat shirt and jeans," one fan wrote, while another said, "Does anyone know what brand those sneakers are? They're so cute."

If you were wondering who makes Kelly Ripa's shoes, they are a design by Alexander McQueen. If you're familiar with the brand, you already know that it doesn't make anything cheap; in fact, this pair of sneakers costs $490. The sneakers have an extra-cushioned sole, so if you're on your feet all day, they may be worth the splurge.

Ripa isn't the only celeb wearing them nonstop. Jennifer Lopez wears her pair just about everywhere, from the airport to Starbucks runs to date night with Alex Rodriguez.

Image zoom Alessio Botticelli/Getty Images

If I spent nearly $500 on sneakers, I'd wear them all day every day, too.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Alexander McQueen sneaker, $490; nordstrom.com.