Celebs and Royals Keep Wearing Kelly Green This Season, and You Can Shop the Trend on Amazon
If you've gone shopping recently — either in person or online — you may have noticed an overwhelming amount of Kelly green options. The bright color has taken the fashion world by storm, with everyone from Kylie Jenner to Kate Middleton hopping on the trend. And you can shop the jewel-toned look for less than $100 on Amazon.
Many people trace the Kelly green trend back to Bottega Veneta's spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection, in which former creative director Daniel Lee highlighted the bold shade with striking monochromatic looks. But after some digging, we discovered that Princess Diana was, of course, ahead of her time and wore a Kelly green suit and matching pumps back in 1993. The color has since found its way into the closets of celebrities, like Hailey Bieber and Kacey Musgraves, and now us commoners are catching on.
Unsurprisingly, Amazon is stocked with green summer fashion, and we found 10 under-$100 clothing, shoe, and accessory options you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.
Shop Under-$100 Kelly Green Fashion on Amazon:
- Kamissy Cropped Rib-Knit Tank Top, $15
- Big Dart Oversized Button-Down Shirt, $22 (Originally $28)
- Charmo Two-Piece Bikini Set, $27
- SweatyRocks Puff-Sleeve V-Neck Cut-Out Mini Dress With Tie Back, $31
- The Drop Emerald Green Cut-Out Bodysuit, $40
- The Drop Jerry Silky Stretch Pull-On Midi Skirt, $45
- The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress, $50
- The Drop Amara Sweetheart Neckline Smocked-Back Tiered Midi Dress, $70
- JW Pei Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $80
- Vince Camuto Brelanie Woven Strap Heeled Mule Sandal, $99
A simple way to ease into the trend is with a green button-down, like this $22 style, that you can throw over neutral pieces already in your wardrobe. The oversized top is made from a blend of cotton and polyester that's "not too thin or thick," according to a reviewer, and comes in sizes small through XXL. You can wear it with everything from jeans to shorts to a skirt, and either button it up or keep it open with a shirt underneath.
Shop now: $22 (Originally $28); amazon.com
For a full-on Kelly green moment, go for the Ana Silky Slip Dress from The Drop. The lightweight midi has adjustable spaghetti straps, a V-neckline, and subtle slits on both sides. Since the dress has such a simple silhouette, it's easy to dress up or down depending on your shoes and accessories. One shopper pointed out that the "fabric is easy to wear, as it is loose enough to be comfortable, and still it looks dressy with a sheen to it."
Shop now: $50; amazon.com
If you'd rather take the green accessories route, the JW Pei Gabbi Handbag is a solid option. Tons of celebs have worn this purse, including Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid, and it comes in the perfect grassy color. The shoulder bag is made from soft faux leather with ruching on both sides, a scrunched handle, and a magnetic closure with an interior patch pocket.
Shop now: $80; amazon.com
And for shoes, these Vince Camuto open-toe mules make a great statement piece. The leather heels have a square toe, braided strap across the top, woven footbed, and a 3.5-inch stiletto heel. Plus, they have rubber outsoles to prevent you from slipping. One customer wants to "wear these shoes everyday," adding that they're "cool and comfortable."
Shop now: $99; amazon.com
We have a feeling these trendy pieces will start to sell out as we get closer to summer, so be sure to stock your closet with Kelly green fashion now.