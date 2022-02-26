This Free People Bodysuit Is My Favorite Piece of Clothing and Goes With Nearly Everything I Wear

It's the Free People Keep It Sleek Duo Bodysuit, to be exact, and I've owned and loved it since 2018 (and it still looks brand new). I first bought it in white (it comes in four more colors) and thought it would be a cool alternative to the basic t-shirts in my dresser, but it quickly evolved into so much more. First off, the bodysuit has a thong bottom, but the material is such a soft, stretchy, and silky nylon and spandex blend that it's too comfortable to notice. While being light as air, the tank-style bodysuit is also thick and substantial enough to be completely opaque, even in white. In fact, the top is so far from sheer that I can wear it without a bra. It has a deep scoop neck and an even deeper low back for a touch of sexiness, too.