Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Just Created This Whimsical Sneaker Collection

In case you hadn't heard, Keds just announced an exciting new collaboration with lifestyle brand, Rifle Paper Co.—and the ladylike sneaks totally scream "spring!"

The collection includes three separate styles, all printed with vibrant floral prints from Rifle Paper Co. The styles—cute and versatile—work with anything from breezy dresses to slouchy boyfriend jeans.

Each pair in the collection is priced between $55 and $60, i.e. your go-to affordable shoe for the upcoming season. The best part: The shoes are available for pre-sale now and for immediate purchase through keds.com next month.

Get yours on pre-order today!