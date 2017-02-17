Keds x Rifle Paper Co. Just Created This Whimsical Sneaker Collection

Rifle Paper Co./Facebook
Anna Hecht
Feb 17, 2017 @ 2:45 pm

In case you hadn't heard, Keds just announced an exciting new collaboration with lifestyle brand, Rifle Paper Co.—and the ladylike sneaks totally scream "spring!"

The collection includes three separate styles, all printed with vibrant floral prints from Rifle Paper Co. The styles—cute and versatile—work with anything from breezy dresses to slouchy boyfriend jeans.

Each pair in the collection is priced between $55 and $60, i.e. your go-to affordable shoe for the upcoming season. The best part: The shoes are available for pre-sale now and for immediate purchase through keds.com next month.

VIDEO: Watch Cute Puppies Show Off Spring’s Hottest Shoes

Get yours on pre-order today!

 

1 of 3 courtesy Rifle Paper Co.

KEDS X RIFLE PAPER CO. CHAMPION JARDIN DE PARIS

available at keds.com $55 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 3 courtesy Rifle Paper Co.

KEDS X RIFLE PAPER CO. TRIPLE WILDFLOWER

available at keds.com $60 SHOP NOW
3 of 3 courtesy Rifle Paper Co.

KEDS X RIFLE PAPER CO. TRIPLE DECKER LIVELY FLORAL

available at keds.com $60 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!