Katy Perry's Tour Outfits Include Rainbow Couture and a Stunning Skintight Catsuit

Last night Katy Perry kicked off her Prismatic World Tour in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and her tour wardrobe did not disappoint. The singer's multitude of performance outfits were vibrant, quirky, and creative—everything we'd expect them to be! "Tonight was INSANE in all the best ways," Perry tweeted after the show. "I have a feeling the light hit everyone!" Perry showcased the array of colorful costumes as she performed her newest and greatest hits during the show for an experience that was surely unforgettable.

Perry's looks came to life onstage during her 22-song set which is broken down into six distinct parts—Prismatic, Egyptian, Cat-Oure, Acoustic, Throw Back, and Hyper Neon—all having costumes to match the theme. From the eye-popping prismatic ensemble by Todd Thomas (pictured above) to a pink skintight latex catsuit from The Blonds, the singer's costumes alone have us dying to see the show. Other standouts? A Valentino butterfly-adorned cape and flowing dress, a smiley face bra and peace sign-covered leggings by Moschino, and a Cleopatra-esque Fausto Puglisi look.

While this is the first time we've seen Perry's tour wardrobe in real life, she did give everyone a sneak peek at many of the looks. The songstress previously revealed design sketches of the ensembles on Instagram that announced her lineup of tour outfit designers would include her longtime stylist Johnny Wujek, Valentino, Moschino, Nicolas Jebran, The Blonds, Todd Thomas, Discount Universe, Fausto Puglisi, Marc Marco, Roberto Cavalli, and Alexis Mabille.

Get ready, KatyCats—Perry starts the U.S. leg of her Prismatic World Tour on June 22nd in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Can't wait? See Katy Perry's best looks from her Prismatic World Tour in our gallery!