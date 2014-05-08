Katy Perry's Tour Outfits Include Rainbow Couture and a Stunning Skintight Catsuit

Kelsey Glein
May 08, 2014 @ 4:30 pm

Last night Katy Perry kicked off her Prismatic World Tour in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and her tour wardrobe did not disappoint. The singer's multitude of performance outfits were vibrant, quirky, and creative—everything we'd expect them to be! "Tonight was INSANE in all the best ways," Perry tweeted after the show. "I have a feeling the light hit everyone!" Perry showcased the array of colorful costumes as she performed her newest and greatest hits during the show for an experience that was surely unforgettable.

Perry's looks came to life onstage during her 22-song set which is broken down into six distinct partsPrismatic, Egyptian, Cat-Oure, Acoustic, Throw Back, and Hyper Neon—all having costumes to match the theme. From the eye-popping prismatic ensemble by Todd Thomas (pictured above) to a pink skintight latex catsuit from The Blonds, the singer's costumes alone have us dying to see the show. Other standouts? A Valentino butterfly-adorned cape and flowing dress, a smiley face bra and peace sign-covered leggings by Moschino, and a Cleopatra-esque Fausto Puglisi look.

While this is the first time we've seen Perry's tour wardrobe in real life, she did give everyone a sneak peek at many of the looks. The songstress previously revealed design sketches of the ensembles on Instagram that announced her lineup of tour outfit designers would include her longtime stylist Johnny Wujek, ValentinoMoschino, Nicolas Jebran, The BlondsTodd Thomas, Discount Universe, Fausto Puglisi, Marc Marco, Roberto Cavalli, and Alexis Mabille.

Get ready, KatyCatsPerry starts the U.S. leg of her Prismatic World Tour on June 22nd in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Can't wait? See Katy Perry's best looks from her Prismatic World Tour in our gallery!

Todd Thomas

This prismatic ensemble captured everyone's attention during Perry's performance, producing a wow-worthy fashion moment.
Roberto Cavalli

A pleated skirt and crop top made of mirrored multicolor leather covered in a silk lamé and silver powder crocodile graphic worn by the songstress literally lit up the stage.
The Blonds

This cat-oure look was classic Perry, and the pink skintight latex catsuit popped during her performance. Meow!
Fausto Puglisi

This Cleopatra-esque look consists of a hand-embroidered lilac leotard, matching silk cady hand-embellished collar, and a gold mesh wrap skirt, reading: “Pharest Of Them All” on the waistband, announcing Perry's status as a modern pop warrior.
Moschino

A smiley face bra, peace sign-covered leggings, and bright yellow leather jacket show off Perry's fun side.
Valentino

This haute couture butterfly-covered gown looked beautiful on Perry, who topped off the frock with a sunflower guitar and microphone stand.
Discount Universe

Deemed the singer's "Birthday Suit," this look was covered in quirky graphics like smiling balloons, a frosted cake, cherries, and pizza slices.
Johnny Wujek

This straight-from-the-jungle neon print bikini features plastic palm branches that perfectly matched the singer's slime green locks.
Johnny Wujek and Marco Marco

This towering ying-yang adorned outfit lifted the singer high above the stage for an out-of-this-world experience.

