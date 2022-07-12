Everything an Amazon Fashion Expert Is Shopping on Prime Day — Including the "Best Jean Shorts You'll Ever Find"

Plus an Ugg coat for up to 64 percent off and an expensive-looking $11 necklace.

By
Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize.

Published on July 12, 2022

Katie Sands
Katie Sands. Photo: instagram.com/honestlykate

If your Amazon cart is currently full of Prime Day-discounted goodies (same!), don't check out just yet. We tapped style expert and Amazon Live host Katie Sands for some of her favorite fashion deals this year, and you won't want to miss out on her recs. From a pair of Levi's that she considers the "best jean shorts" to a sleek bodysuit she's worn "about 100 times," here are the six Prime Day deals Sands is adding to her cart:

Levi's 501 Original Shorts

Levi's Women's 501 Original Shorts
Courtesy

"Mark my words these are the best jean shorts you will ever find," Sands tells InStyle. She loves the Levi's 501 Original Shorts because they have "that vintage-inspired look that Levi's is famous for." Over 10,300 shoppers love them, too, raving that they're an "amazing find" and urging others to "get a bunch." The shorts come in no less than 22 washes and are available in sizes 23 to 39.

Shop now: $24–$36 (Originally $60); amazon.com

ReoRia Sleeveless Racerback Bodysuit

Katie Sands Amazon Fashion Expert PD Picks
Courtesy

Sands says she must have worn the ReoRia bodysuit on her live streams "about 100 times." "It's always a fan favorite, and seamless to boot," she raves. The racerback bodysuit is Amazon's best-selling bodysuit top, with over 14,900 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's a "must-have" and "perfect for summer." A handful of customers also claim it's a "dupe" for pricier options from Zara and Skims.

Shop now: $20–$26 (Originally $36); amazon.com

The Drop Avalon Small Tote Bag

The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
Courtesy

Sands is a fan of this "functional, fashionable, and well-designed" bag that 1,900 customers also love. "I call this the dumpling pouch because it's shaped like one," she says. "It's perfect for a date night or a girl's night out because it's small enough to bring out on the town but keeps closed because of the structure." Made out of a "soft" faux leather, The Drop's Avalon bag comes in a unique circular shape and nine chic colors like black, red, ivory, and taupe. While you can get it on sale for just $30, shoppers say it "looks more expensive" — it even has the stamp of approval from a self-proclaimed "bag snob."

Shop now: $30 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Ugg Adirondack Parka

Katie Sands Amazon Fashion Expert PD Picks
Courtesy

Ugg's cozy Adirondack Parka is one of Sands' "favorite winter coats." "I know it's hard to think about winter in the summertime, but don't miss out on this epic Prime Day deal," she says. The parka usually costs a whopping $495, but is up to 64 percent off, bringing the price down to as low as $180.

Shop now: $180–$374 (Originally $495); amazon.com

Mitilly Sleeveless V-Neck Button Down Dress

Katie Sands Amazon Fashion Expert PD Picks
Courtesy

Sands says this mini sundress is always a "fan favorite" during her streams. The Mitilly button-down dress comes in 25 cute colors and prints and is available in sleeveless and short-sleeve options. Thousands of customers rave that it's "super flattering" and comfy. Sands loves it so much, she owns it in three colors and wears it "all summer long."

Shop now: $26–$32 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Sojos Oversized Square Cat Eye Sunglasses

SOJOS Oversized Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses
Courtesy

It's no surprise that Sands recommends adding these Sojos cat eye sunglasses to your cart, which she calls her "favorite Celine sunglasses dupe" — the shades are loved by more than 6,800 people. "People always stop me on the street asking where I got these and when I tell them they are under $15, they are always in shock," Sands says. Available in 11 colors and tints, the oversized sunnies are "high quality" and look "designer," according to shoppers. You can snag your own pair now for just $12.

Shop now: $12 (Originally $19); amazon.com

