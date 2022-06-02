Katie Holmes Wore a Foolproof Summer Outfit Formula Featuring This Under-$100 Dress Trend

Last week, luxury resale site Fashionphile hosted a party at its just-opened Authentication Center and Showroom at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City. I dressed in a vintage, striped Marc Jacobs playsuit to walk past the elegant white cages where Fashionphile stores over 15,000 secondhand designer bags, and just over 400 Hermès Birkin bags. There were dancers in the aisles of bags kept behind the white bars of the cages dressed up in white coats — not unlike the kind medical professionals wear, twirling while holding bright yellow Balenciaga City bags and Tom Ford-era Gucci. Walking past them all felt like walking through the dreams I have after scrolling through the Fashionphile wishlist on my phone too close to bedtime (a weekly occurrence, for better or for worse). When I finally made it down the long hallway that housed the thousands of bags, I found my way to the main room in the back where I saw Katie Holmes standing inches away from a conveyor belt that displayed a sparkly purple Prada re-edition and a puffy, studded Valentino bag.