Katie Holmes Wore a Foolproof Summer Outfit Formula Featuring This Under-$100 Dress Trend
I'm not entirely sure what you're supposed to wear to a party where guests include a rare $200,000 Birkin, but Katie Holmes definitely does.
Last week, luxury resale site Fashionphile hosted a party at its just-opened Authentication Center and Showroom at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in New York City. I dressed in a vintage, striped Marc Jacobs playsuit to walk past the elegant white cages where Fashionphile stores over 15,000 secondhand designer bags, and just over 400 Hermès Birkin bags. There were dancers in the aisles of bags kept behind the white bars of the cages dressed up in white coats — not unlike the kind medical professionals wear, twirling while holding bright yellow Balenciaga City bags and Tom Ford-era Gucci. Walking past them all felt like walking through the dreams I have after scrolling through the Fashionphile wishlist on my phone too close to bedtime (a weekly occurrence, for better or for worse). When I finally made it down the long hallway that housed the thousands of bags, I found my way to the main room in the back where I saw Katie Holmes standing inches away from a conveyor belt that displayed a sparkly purple Prada re-edition and a puffy, studded Valentino bag.
Holmes was wearing the antithesis of my outfit (which I think is best described as big baby): a Marina Moscone pleated black dress, Bottega Veneta bag, and Brother Vellies heeled sandals. As always, she looked elegant, but not in the untouchable $200,000 Birkin way. Holmes's style is so enviable because it's effortlessly easy. She is somehow always dressed for the occasion — as if she just slipped into her outfit but still emerged looking radiant. It's all very, "Oh, this old thing?" And while I do enjoy dressing like an adult baby, which is very much a 2022 trend, I can't help but also want to emulate Holmes' look when I actually feel like dressing the part of an adult woman this summer.
Her look is the easiest outfit formula for the warm weather ahead, because it only consists of three simple pieces: a subtle pleated dress, pair of statement heels, and a small handbag. And sure, Holmes' Marina Moscone dress may have cost $1,690, but the pleated dress trend for summer can easily cost under $100 at Nordstrom with brands like Mango, & Other Stories, and ASOS offering chic takes on the look (and also over $2,000 if you want to shop Khaite, another brand Holmes loves).
What I love about the Holmes-approved dress trend is that it feels completely perfect for a party in the presence of millions of dollars-worth of designer handbags, but wouldn't look out of place at a dinner on the beach, or even while hailing a taxi (which Holmes has famously done in over $2,000 worth of Khaite). And if you're somehow capable of accessorizing the look with a $200,000 Birkin, by all means, go ahead. I'll be doing so in my dreams, of course.
Shop the effortless Katie Holmes pleated dress trend for summer, below.
