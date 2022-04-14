Katie Holmes Never Leaves the House Without This One Spring Wardrobe Staple

While at Kate Spade's Spring/Summer presentation a couple weeks ago, I briefly spoke with Holmes about her favorite styling trick for spring. For a moment, she looked around the room (which was lined with models in bright pastel-colored Kate Spade dresses), and shrugged. "Hm," she said, and continued: "I honestly don't really have styling tricks, I just always, always have one of these," as she tugged on her thin Kate Spade cardigan. "I never leave the house in the spring without it."