Katie Holmes Never Leaves the House Without This One Spring Wardrobe Staple
As a fashion writer, people constantly ask me for my favorite styling tricks, and I'll normally rack my brain for the most complex and out-of-the box idea based on what's happening on the runway. But the truth is, sometimes fashion doesn't have to be complicated or intricate or difficult. Sometimes it can be as simple as Katie Holmes.
While at Kate Spade's Spring/Summer presentation a couple weeks ago, I briefly spoke with Holmes about her favorite styling trick for spring. For a moment, she looked around the room (which was lined with models in bright pastel-colored Kate Spade dresses), and shrugged. "Hm," she said, and continued: "I honestly don't really have styling tricks, I just always, always have one of these," as she tugged on her thin Kate Spade cardigan. "I never leave the house in the spring without it."
Holmes not having any fancy tricks makes a lot of sense when you look at how her style started to captivate the internet back in 2019, when she wore a cashmere bra and matching cardigan. Holmes' signature look is all about simple ease. It's aspirational (her famous Khaite cashmere set costs over $2,000) but attainable (throwing on a knit bra and cardigan can cost as little as $45). Her outfits aren't hard to recreate like Rihanna's, and they're just as perfect for a fashion party as they are for a casual stroll in the city.
Holmes continued to tell me that she always carries a light cardigan in her bag so she can easily layer it over whatever she's wearing if the temperature dips: "I love layering — and it's an easy layer." So while some might say a light cardi is not necessarily the most sexy spring styling hack, it's easily the most practical and timeless one. And there's plenty of sexiness in the simplicity, especially when it's Holmes-approved.
A light cardigan sweater is also beyond affordable, and you can buy a trendy one at Nordstrom for as little as $50. Madewell and & Other Stories also have some great options under $150. For something more upscale, there's a barely there option by Jacquemus, ideal for Instagram photos in the south of France. And Vince, which is popular among Hollywood for its dreamy staples, has an on-sale merino wool option for $225.
Best of all, cardigans are versatile enough to style with anything and often lightweight enough to roll up and store in your tote bag when it's warmer out. Naturally, Holmes also has an inclination towards bigger bags this season, which means her two favorite spring trends go perfectly hand-in-hand (or more specifically, cardi-in-bag).
Shop the Katie Holmes-approved staple, below.
