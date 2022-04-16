Katie Holmes Is Looking Forward to the Return of This Quintessential Spring Trend
While at the Kate Spade fall presentation, Katie Holmes told me a bunch of things. For one, she always carries a light cardigan in her purse, and you can find me doing the same for the next couple of months (especially since big bags are trending again). But more importantly, while in a room filled with models and fashion editors wearing bright Kate Spade dresses, eating croissants, and sipping Balthazar cappuccinos, Holmes said how it made her so excited for the rest of the year. Namely, the return of social gatherings like brunches and dinner parties — and finally having a reason to get dressed up again.
While some of us may have purchased new spring dresses covered in bold colors and prints in mid-2020, it was most likely for a serotonin boost — it's no secret we all needed it — rather than a packed social calendar. Now that things are (sort of) looking up and temperatures are rising, dresses are about to have a major moment, which is a pretty big deal considering how many people have all but sworn off hard pants for the last couple of years. And it can't hurt to have something to look forward to.
Of course, Holmes was fawning over Kate Spade's Fall collection, which was filled with the bright colors and patterns that have become the brand's signature look. On the Kate Spade site, there are plenty of options to shop right now, like the aptly named Spring Flight lawn dress and this smocked waist dress covered in a floral medley of eye candy. And while they're both moderately priced at under $400, fun spring dresses are available at all price points.
In fact, nearly every clothing brand out there makes spring dresses worthy of the dinner party Holmes is dreaming of. Topshop has a unique ruched midi for $74, Reformation has a great afternoon floral sundress ideal for a picnic, and Free People — a brand practically famous for its spring dresses — has a dreamy sleeveless maxi you could easily wear to a spring wedding (with a Holmes-approved cardi on top). For some more formal options, TikTok-loved designer Kika Vargas has babydoll options on sale at Nordstrom right now, and there's always Ulla Johnson, who recently made the gown Selena Gomez wore to a Rare beauty event.
Taking part in spring's most joyful trend has never been easier: Grab a few friends, a bottle of orange wine, and a cheese board, and throw on your favorite floral frock. It's what Katie Holmes wants, and we're more than happy to give it to her.
