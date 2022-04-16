Katie Holmes Is Looking Forward to the Return of This Quintessential Spring Trend

While at the Kate Spade fall presentation, Katie Holmes told me a bunch of things. For one, she always carries a light cardigan in her purse, and you can find me doing the same for the next couple of months (especially since big bags are trending again). But more importantly, while in a room filled with models and fashion editors wearing bright Kate Spade dresses, eating croissants, and sipping Balthazar cappuccinos, Holmes said how it made her so excited for the rest of the year. Namely, the return of social gatherings like brunches and dinner parties — and finally having a reason to get dressed up again.