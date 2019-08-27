Katie Holmes Is Already Wearing Fall’s Biggest Trend

Image zoom Getty Images

Once it hits the end of August, two different types of people emerge: those who intend to hold onto summer, making the most out of their shorts and sandals, and those who are more than ready to start dressing for fall. Katie Holmes apparently falls into the second category. The actress is already breaking out her cool-weather staples, having recently been seen wearing a beige, cropped turtleneck — and now she's embracing one of the season's biggest trends: a sexy cardigan.

Following in the footsteps of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, Holmes decided to amp up the typically tame layer, leaving the top part unbuttoned and letting it hang around her shoulders. While she kept the rest of her look on the simple side, styling her sweater with straight-leg jeans and black slides, she still managed to take the piece to the next level by matching it to her bra. It was unexpected yet fun choice, and made for a cute, fall-friendly, post-breakup outfit.

Considering the fact that sexy cardigans keep popping up on our favorite stars, we're predicting they'll be one of the biggest trends as temperatures begin to drop. Actually, we predicted that back in April, but this Holmes seal of approval really clinches it.