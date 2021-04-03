Katie Holmes Has Been Wearing These $80 Sneakers on Repeat

If you think about which shoes you've reached for most often, it's probably a pair of kicks, right? For me, that would be a hard yes. High heels have taken a back seat over the past year, with comfy sneakers racing to the top of the most-worn footwear list. And though there will no doubt be a resurgence of wedges, pumps, and more of the like once people are able to safely go out, easy-on-your-feet sneakers will certainly maintain their, ahem, foothold.
Converse, Reeboks, and New Balances have made repeated appearances on the celeb street-style scene in 2020 and 2021, but I was intrigued to see a fresh pair on Katie Holmes's feet recently. They're the Saucony's Jazz Original Sneakers, and they're fashionable, affordable, and comfortable — at least that's what plenty of Amazon shoppers have said about them. The sneakers have an average 4.6-stars and more than 1,000 five-star reviews.
The old-school shoe is set for a big comeback this year. After all, anything throwback that manages to tug on our nostalgic heartstrings has the tendency to reappear — and Saucony is a serious throwback, with the brand dating back to 1898. Its iconic kicks have even been worn during Olympic races, and if they're good enough to withstand such speed and pressure, they're good enough for walks around the block.
Holmes has been wearing the Jazz sneaker on repeat, a style that was crowned the "best quality" running trainer in 1980, according to the brand. Forty years (and a handful of makeovers) later, the Saucony Jazz is still as popular as ever, thanks to its retro silhouette and smart design features that include a non-slip rubber sole that offers ample traction, a shock-absorbing midsole, and a padded tongue and collar for maximum comfort and support around the foot and ankle.
The fact that Holmes has worn her Saucony sneakers nonstop is enough to intrigue, and thousands of Amazon shoppers who've taken the retro kicks out for an IRL spin have raved about the shoe's comfort. Plenty even said they're "the most comfy sneakers ever," and some like them so much, they've worn them for decades.
"I've been wearing the same Saucony Jazz model sneaker for 19 years now. I can't find another sneaker that compares," wrote one customer. "I have a wider foot, but not enough to need a wide size shoe, so these are perfect. Good arch support for my high arches. With so many color combinations, I haven't bought the same color twice in almost two decades!"
Clearly, these Saucony sneakers have it all. They're comfortable, they're stylish, and they're celeb-approved. Shop them below to see why Holmes and Amazon shoppers alike can't stop wearing them.
