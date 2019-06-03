Katie Holmes Matched Her Shoes to Her...Coffee Mug?

Image zoom Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto.com

Do you feel that? That heaviness around your eyes and an overall longing to run home to your bed? Yep, that's Monday for ya, and like Katie Holmes, it doesn’t matter what we’re wearing — every outfit in our closet pairs well with a cup of coffee. (Maybe two cups of coffee, if we’re being honest.)

Stepping out in NYC on Monday morning, the actress chose to wear a printed white, ruffled summer dress that included a handkerchief-style skirt and piping at the bodice. She paired the breezy, summer-friendly piece with blue heels, and accessorized with gold necklaces and an oversize brown purse. Still, it was that mug — a regular, blue-patterned option, rather than a travel mug — that continued to catch our eye. Not only did it match the Holmes' shoes (and cause us to worry about potential spills), it was the most relatable accessory we’ve seen since Rihanna's go-to wine glass.

We're not sure if the star is trying to start a trend, but she wants to make Fashion Mugs happen, our sleepy selves fully support it.