Katie Holmes’s Black Booties Just Solved Your Winter Commute Struggle

If our favorite street style looks of the year had their own version of Spotify Wrapped, Katie Holmes would undoubtedly be the top artist. Ever since a certain coordinating cashmere-bra-and-sweater set went viral, the actress has been serving hit after hit each time she steps out, further solidifying her a spot as our designated style muse.

As much as we applaud her innovative takes on classic pieces, what makes Katie this year’s style MVP is how refreshingly approachable her looks are. From comfy sneakers to the oversized Max Mara teddy coat that’s become one of her winter staples, the star has mastered the art of fashion you can actually live in. In fact, the latest in the Katie Holmes fashion chronicles may include the solution to a major winter outfit struggle, thanks to a pair of Rag & Bone booties you can shop on Nordstrom.

Earlier this week, Holmes attended a holiday present-wrapping happy hour in New York City, where she added yet another line item to her list of style hits. She wore a sheer blouse tucked into high-waisted boot-cut jeans, a grey wool coat, and Rag & Bone’s Newbury 2.0 Booties as her footwear of choice. What looked like a classic heeled ankle bootie from afar is actually a genius winter style hack, thanks to the shoes’ lug sole detailing for added traction.

If you’re tired of having to switch out your snow boots at the office, the extra grip of the riveted rubber on the bottom of Holmes’s black leather booties will have you covered without sacrificing style in the pursuit of not slipping on the sidewalk slush. With a price tag of $495, the boots’ versatile style and functionality makes them a worthwhile wardrobe investment, given the fact they can replace your winter boots, too.

This particular bootie is an updated take on the brand’s iconic Newbury silhouette, which put Rag & Bone on the map over a decade ago. But thanks to its streamlined block heel, 100-percent-leather upper, and modern almond toe, it’s a Holmes-worthy remix if ever we’ve seen one.

If they’re good enough to make it into Katie Holmes’s expertly curated winter fits, then they’re good enough for us. Head to Nordstrom to shop the Rag & Bone’s Newbury 2.0 Booties right now.

