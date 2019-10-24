Katie Holmes’ Sheer Tights Will Be Your New Favorite Way To Elevate an LBD

Image zoom Getty Images

If the last few months have proven anything, it’s that Katie Holmes can do no wrong when it comes to her experimental fashion. From mastering the art of unexpected denim layering to giving matching cardigan and bra sets their own viral moment, the star has been steadily serving up street style so good that our notetaking has become its own extracurricular.

The common theme in Katie’s recipe for expert fall sartorial choices? Her ability to put unexpected twists on even the most classic of wardrobe staples, taking them to cooler and more elevated heights. On Wednesday night, the actress stepped out to the opening party of New York City’s highly-anticipated Nordstrom flagship followed by an art gala, all while applying her magic antidote to a classic little black dress.

The LBD in question is a silk mini-dress by Saint Laurent featuring a striking square-shouldered silhouette, but it was her choice of tights that added the Katie Holmes style MVP touch, if we do say so ourselves.

While the rainy city weather warranted an extra layer, the actress opted for sheer tights with an all-over polka dot print, which added a fun flair to the structured mini. What’s more, you can add the same kind of flair to the most office-appropriate looks in your closet by shopping her ITEM m6 Polka Dottie Tights at Nordstrom.

As is the fate of everything Holmes wears, the ITEM m6 Polka Dottie Tights are nearly sold out at Nordstrom in most sizes. Luckily, we’ve found a Calzedonia polka dot pair on Amazon just as worthy of the Katie Holmes seal of approval.

Head to Nordstrom or Amazon to shop the polka-dot take on the sheer staple and give your next night out in an LBD the Katie Holmes treatment.

ITEM m6 Polka Dottie Tights

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $42; nordstrom.com.

Calzedonia Women’s Sheer Polka Dot Tights

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $15; amazon.com.