Katie Holmes Nailed This Major Fall Trend — And You Can Too for Less

Image zoom Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

Katie Holmes has been the embodiment of fall 2019 fashion recently, wearing cardigans every which way on outings with daughter Suri Cruise and during New York Fashion Week.

After conquering the chic cardigan, the 40-year-old actress is now showing us how to properly rock the paperbag pant trend. Pairing the loose bottoms with a tight, long-sleeve top, Holmes dressed up her cinched-waist pants with some sky-high stilettos.

While the A-lister’s exact tapered leather trousers might be a pinch out of your price range at $2,130 (farfetch.com), Zimmerman is far from the only brand offering the stylish look. The paper-bag cut isn’t entirely new, but Holmes’ outfit demonstrates how easy the style is to wear out and about on errands or to meet up with friends rather than relegating the tapered pants for office meetings or work events.

Shop below to get the Katie Holmes-approved fall look into your closet and on your body ASAP.

Grace Karin Paper Bag Waist Pants

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $16–$45; amazon.com

June & Hudson Tie Front Linen Blend Pants

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $49; nordstrom.com

Topshop Paperbag Waist Wide Leg Pants

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $95; nordstrom.com

Equipment Alloisa Pants

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $395; shopbop.com