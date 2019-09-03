Katie Holmes' No-Fail Leggings Outfit Is Straight From the Victoria Beckham Playbook

Image zoom TheImageDirect.com

Sure, Katie Holmes had some pretty great summer outfits (remember when she skipped a shirt underneath her overalls?), but we have a feeling her fall style choices won't disappoint, either. The star — who recently split from long-term boyfriend, Jamie Foxx — is already pulling out her cool-weather staples, showing us how to properly pull off the sexy cardigan trend and rock a cropped turtleneck. However, it's her latest leggings look that we're most excited to try for ourselves, as it's polished and comfy, all at the same time.

On Monday, Holmes decided to style a black pair of leggings the same way as she would jeans or slacks, adding a simple black shirt, a blazer, and cap-toe heels. It was easy, sleek, and very Victoria Beckham, reminding us of an outfit that the designer actually wore last September.

Image zoom David M. Benett/Getty Images

The fact that these two icons wore similar leggings outfits a year apart proves that this is a no-fail option that won't be going out of style any time soon. That's especially good news considering the colder it gets, the harder it is to peel off our pajamas and put on actual pants. We'd even go as far as wearing this combination to work, just like Vera Wang.