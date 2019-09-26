Katie Holmes and Kris Jenner Both Wore This Powerful Outfit on the Same Day

Image zoom Gotham/GC Images

You know an outfit is good when multiple style icons step out wearing it. That's exactly what happened with Katie Holmes and Kris Jenner, who both chose to wearing glossy power suits on the very same day.

First we spotted Holmes rocking a navy option from Gabriela Hearst, which she paired with a beige clutch from the same brand and finished off with a bright pink lip. Of course, we weren't exactly surprised to see the star out and about in a matchy-matchy look — this is, after all, the same person who practically broke the Internet by wearing a Khaite cashmere sweater-and-bra set.

However, it turns out that Jenner had the same idea during a night out in Paris. For her look, the momager went with an all-white color combination, but opted to wear black heels for a bit of contrast.

Image zoom Iconic/GC Images

It looks like great minds (or great stylists) really do think alike, and both ladies have definitely inspired some future shopping sprees.