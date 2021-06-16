Nordstrom Is Teasing Its Anniversary Sale Early With Huge Price Cuts on This Katie Holmes-Loved Brand
We throw around the phrase "broke the internet" a lot these days, usually in response to some event or look that doesn't necessarily deserve the credit. I know it was Kim K who originally elicited the response, but to be honest, I can't even remember what she did to cause it. Katie Holmes, on the other hand, didn't just break the internet when she wore the unforgettable cashmere bra and cardigan set, she broke my brain.
It's hard to remember now, but there was a time when Holmes wasn't a regular fixture in the public eye. She led a private life, flew under the radar, and could possibly even be classified as B-list. That is, until one fateful moment in August of 2019, throwing up her elegantly knitted arm to hail a taxi while a matching cashmere yarn bralette peaked out from beneath, re-catapulted her into the stardom she's experiencing today. That domino effect can be credited to a single designer: Khaite.
Cate Holstein, designer behind the eponymous brand (it's pronounced "Kate"), has since seen her luxurious knits, flattering denim, and red-carpet worthy pieces worn by a tidal wave of fashion giants: Rihanna, Chrissy Tiegen, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Garner, EmRata, Margot Robbie, Irina Shayk, Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber, Zoe Kravitz, Sophie Turner, Jenners, Kardashians, Hadids - the list goes on.
The brand's resonance among the most stylish, self-determined celebrities has been compared to Phoebe Philo's Celine, The Row, and Daniel Lee's Bottega Veneta. It possesses a rare intuition for what women want to wear when they dress for themselves - clothes the wearer wears rather than those that wear them.
Of course, a key part of what we're talking about is luxury. And with luxury comes consumer costs that are often irreconcilable. Khaite's clothes cost hundreds if not thousands of dollars: a conceivable investment for celebrities and other wealthy clients, but simply not an option for millions of others.
Still, even glass ceilings shatter sometimes, and today Khaite's cost-prohibitive pieces have become, dare we say, affordable thanks to Nordstrom's pre-Anniversary Sale deals. Handfuls of top styles - including THE cashmere bra in multiple color options - are marked down by 60 percent, bringing prices down further than we've ever seen them, making now the best time to add Khaite to your own collection.
Below, shop the best, most discounted Katie Holmes-loved Khaite pieces for way less.