Katie Holmes’ Coat Might Be the Smartest Wardrobe Investment You Can Make

Leave it to Katie Holmes to debut the most hands-down chic investment coat of our dreams on a casual morning coffee run LIKE IT’S NO BIG DEAL. But, speaking as someone who’s been on the hunt for a high-quality, versatile, and not-too-trendy coat that I’ll wear year over year, I must say: Actually, Katie, it IS a big deal.

Naturally, Holmes’ ankle-length plaid coat is made by Khaite, the brand behind her viral cashmere bra-cardigan set. Made with 100 percent virgin wool exterior and a pure silk lining, the timeless outerwear is an exercise in luxury, as well as functionality.

The actress-about-town proved this piece is a statement in itself, pairing it with a white t-shirt, light wash jeans, and a pair of mesh black heels. We could just as easily see it worn over a midi dress and boots or a slim suit on dressier occasions.

The ultra-chic coat was made with well-sourced fabrics and unimpeachable construction, meaning it’ll last a lifetime. That said, its price follows suit, ringing in at $2,800. If that’s too steep of an order, you can still steal Katie’s style with blazer version of the coat for $1,820, or complete the set with the pants for $1,080.

If Katie’s cashmere bra was any indication, this coat may even sell out before the week is over. Shop this *perfect* coat while you still can from Moda Operandi and FWRD by Elyse Walker.

Shop now: $2,800; modaoperandi.com