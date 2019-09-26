Katie Holmes’ Coat Might Be the Smartest Wardrobe Investment You Can Make
Of course it was designed by the brand behind her cashmere bra.
Leave it to Katie Holmes to debut the most hands-down chic investment coat of our dreams on a casual morning coffee run LIKE IT’S NO BIG DEAL. But, speaking as someone who’s been on the hunt for a high-quality, versatile, and not-too-trendy coat that I’ll wear year over year, I must say: Actually, Katie, it IS a big deal.
Naturally, Holmes’ ankle-length plaid coat is made by Khaite, the brand behind her viral cashmere bra-cardigan set. Made with 100 percent virgin wool exterior and a pure silk lining, the timeless outerwear is an exercise in luxury, as well as functionality.
The actress-about-town proved this piece is a statement in itself, pairing it with a white t-shirt, light wash jeans, and a pair of mesh black heels. We could just as easily see it worn over a midi dress and boots or a slim suit on dressier occasions.
The ultra-chic coat was made with well-sourced fabrics and unimpeachable construction, meaning it’ll last a lifetime. That said, its price follows suit, ringing in at $2,800. If that’s too steep of an order, you can still steal Katie’s style with blazer version of the coat for $1,820, or complete the set with the pants for $1,080.
If Katie’s cashmere bra was any indication, this coat may even sell out before the week is over. Shop this *perfect* coat while you still can from Moda Operandi and FWRD by Elyse Walker.
Shop now: $2,800; modaoperandi.com