Katie Holmes Channeled Katharine Hepburn in These Questionable Summer Pants

2020 is definitely not about going big. Apparently though, the pants are.
Last year, Diane Keaton set the groundwork for the Big Pants Movement of 2020 in her ALL CAPS Instagram post about the BIG PANTS. They were a pair of Margiela jeans with deep back pockets and a wide flare. According to Keaton, they’re great for wearing both to the farmer’s market and on a train to NYC. She claims to have never received more compliments on anything in her entire life.
Katie Holmes seemed to channel Keaton, whether it was subconsciously or consciously, this past week in a pair of very big, very wide-legged, charcoal Ulla Johnson jeans . Like Keaton, Holmes let the pants do the talking and paired them with a simple white t-shirt and a Machete interchangeable oval link necklace .
Holmes’ look wasn’t just reminiscent of Keaton’s viral BIG PANTS, but also of another style icon’s controversial pair: Katharine Hepburn’s. Hepburn was famous for wearing large wide-leg pants that were contentious at the time, and that some even viewed as cross-dressing. Often she was considered too masculine, all because she loved big pants.
But that’s the thing, BIG PANTS aren’t just pants, they’re a transformation. And in 2020, that’s exactly what we need: a piece of clothing that can take us to another time and place and make us forget who we are for just a moment. Forget BDE, BPE is clearly where it’s at right now.
Shop the Katie Holmes-approved trend below and channel the BPE of her, Diane Keaton, and Katharine Hepburn simultaneously.
