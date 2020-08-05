Katie Holmes Channeled Katharine Hepburn in These Questionable Summer Pants

Diane Keaton would be proud.
By Tara Gonzalez
August 05, 2020
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
  • Ulla Johnson Greer Wide-Leg Jeans
    $210
    ( $350 save 40%)
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Scotch &amp; Soda High Waist Extra Wide Leg Jeans
    $175
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Wrangler Wide Leg jeans
    $98
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • English Factory Lace-Up Wide Leg Jeans
    $80
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Side Zip Wide Leg Jeans Y'S By Yohji Yamamoto
    $248
    ( $620 save 60%)
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Stella McCartney High Waist Wide Leg Crop Jeans
    $535
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Mother Private A Wide Leg Jeans
    $268
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Veronica Beard Ember Seam Detail High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
    $130
    ( $325 save 60%)
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Rag &amp; Bone Haru Reverse Cuff Wide Leg Crop Jeans
    $100
    ( $250 save 60%)
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Stripe Jacquard Trousers
    $85
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com
  • Standards &amp; Practices High Waist Wide Leg Pants
    $88
    SHOP IT
    nordstrom.com

2020 is definitely not about going big. Apparently though, the pants are. 

Last year, Diane Keaton set the groundwork for the Big Pants Movement of 2020 in her ALL CAPS Instagram post about the BIG PANTS. They were a pair of Margiela jeans with deep back pockets and a wide flare. According to Keaton, they’re great for wearing both to the farmer’s market and on a train to NYC. She claims to have never received more compliments on anything in her entire life. 

Katie Holmes seemed to channel Keaton, whether it was subconsciously or consciously, this past week in a pair of very big, very wide-legged, charcoal Ulla Johnson jeans . Like Keaton, Holmes let the pants do the talking and paired them with a simple white t-shirt and a Machete interchangeable oval link necklace

Holmes’ look wasn’t just reminiscent of Keaton’s viral BIG PANTS, but also of another style icon’s controversial pair: Katharine Hepburn’s. Hepburn was famous for wearing large wide-leg pants that were contentious at the time, and that some even viewed as cross-dressing. Often she was considered too masculine, all because she loved big pants. 

Time Life Collection/Getty Images

But that’s the thing, BIG PANTS aren’t just pants, they’re a transformation. And in 2020, that’s exactly what we need: a piece of clothing that can take us to another time and place and make us forget who we are for just a moment. Forget BDE, BPE is clearly where it’s at right now. 

Shop the Katie Holmes-approved trend below and channel the BPE of her, Diane Keaton, and Katharine Hepburn simultaneously. 

Courtesy

Shop now: $210 (Originally $350); nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $175; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $80; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $248 (Originally $620); nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $535; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $268; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $130 (Originally $325); nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $100 (Originally $250); nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $85; nordstrom.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $88; nordstrom.com

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com