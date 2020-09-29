Katie Holmes Wore Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Jeans, Which Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Most people were so distracted by Katie Holmes wearing a $40 hoodie from Gap last week that they didn’t even notice her very good Rag & Bone jeans. Rag & Bone is also Jennifer Aniston’s go-to denim brand, and that’s enough to excite us in 2020. We aren’t really asking for much.
Holmes has been a quarantine style icon since March because she’s always been about simple and subtle looks that just involve the basics. Aside from the addition of her favorite Evolvetogether mask, her easy, ready-to-go-anywhere outfits haven’t really changed much at all in the past year. A good white sneaker, a comfortable pair or jeans, an enviable fall coat, and you’re basically Katie Holmes.
Recently, though, she swapped out her go-to wide-leg Reformation jeans for a pair of gray Rag & Bone acid wash jeans. While the denim brand is Aniston’s go-to, the controversial color might be a nod to Sarah Jessica Parker, who has been wearing the questionable gray jean trend for weeks. Then again, SJP hasn’t been brave enough to wade into acid wash territory, so we’ll just have to let Katie Holmes pave the way like she always does.
Thankfully, if gray or acid wash isn’t your thing, Nordstrom has practically every other style and color of Rag & Bone jeans deeply discounted right now — nearly every pair is under $150. This hasn’t happened for a couple of months, and the last time a Rag & Bone sale this big dropped, every style sold out. That’s bound to happen even quicker this time thanks to Holmes’s recent endorsement.
Shop Rag & Bone jeans on sale at Nordstrom below.
