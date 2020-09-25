Katie Holmes Wore the Most Famous $40 Hoodie of All Time From This Iconic ‘90s Mall Brand
It feels like just yesterday (actually, it basically was) that Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend were sporting matching face masks. Now their love has evolved and entered the matching Gap outfits phase, a true ‘90s mall moment that’s just missing a bucket of Auntie Anne's pretzel bites.
For the past two days, Holmes has been spotted around Manhattan wearing the most iconic Gap hoodie with arguably the most famous logo of all time. To make the moment even better, the Gap arch logo hoodie is technically a look Holmes borrowed from the boys, considering the sweatshirt is actually part of the men’s section. Emilio Vitolo Jr. was spotted also wearing Gap while carrying a bunch of Gap shopping bags as they exited the store downtown. One can only hope he was inspired to purchase a matching sweatshirt because, well, that would be so them.
In the ‘90s, a Gap logo in bold letters written across the chest, was the logo. Gap ads of yore are some of the most famous of all time with everyone from Audrey Hepburn to Sarah Jessica Parker starring in them, alongside legends like AC/DC and Lenny Kravitz. Unlike today’s logomania, Gap’s popularity and cool factor was inspired by the accessibility of the brand and not exclusivity. Gap sweatshirts are affordable — Holmes’s hoodie is under $50 — and look good on everyone.
But as the culture shifted towards maximalism, perhaps inspired by the endless Louis Vuttion bags spotted on Paris Hilton, Gossip Girl, and My Super Sweet 16, the zeitgeist was all about expensive and flashy. Quarantine has definitely changed that quite a bit and if 2020 has taught us anything (in those rare moments where it doesn’t make us cry) it’s that comfort is the biggest luxury. And nothing is quite as comfortable as a classic Gap hoodie. Clearly, Katie Holmes knows that.
