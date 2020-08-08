Of Course Katie Holmes Found the Most Groundbreaking Way to Wear Florals

Florals, for summer? Groundbreaking. If you style them like Katie Holmes has been, that is.
The always fashionable actress isn’t walking around the Big Apple in your run-of-the-mill botanical dress or floral-print pants this summer. No, she’s been wearing florals in another (and slightly more important) way, actually. If you guessed that she’s been rocking the pattern in the form of floral cloth face masks, ding, ding ding! You got it.
Holmes has made the poppy-printed face covering her M.O., stepping out repeatedly the last few months wearing the trusty (and cute) protective face covering that effortlessly rounds out all of her looks with the perfect dose of, well, happy. If you’re still searching for a fashion-forward cloth face mask, allow Holmes to inspire your next purchase. Because this way of wearing florals is, in fact, really groundbreaking. And it can mask wearing a lot more enjoyable.
If you’re thinking, “I prefer to buy a solid-colored face mask because it goes better with my wardrobe,” think again. As Holmes proves, the poppy-printed cloth accessory goes with everything. She’s styled it with this season’s trickiest skirt trend (ehem, a denim midi skirt ), which she wore with a classic white tee. She’s also worn it with wide-leg pant s Katharine Hepburn would totally approve of, and with a black mini dress paired with her dependable (albeit controversial) Birkenstocks . And if you think print-on-print doesn’t work, Holmes has repeatedly proven that a small floral motif goes with every stripe, spot, and star imaginable.
Although we don’t know the exact brand behind Holmes’ favorite floral face masks, we do know that tons of retailers carry similar styles. Masqd, which we’re deeming Hollywood’s most popular label for cloth face coverings, has a slew of game-changing styles with fresh botanical prints. Gap , Etsy , Anthropologie , and Amazon also carry tons of sweet (but protective) masks that would easily earn Holmes’ stamp of approval.
Holmes isn’t the only notable name who’s been playing favorites with floral face masks. Royal Kate Middleton recently attended a few public outings, and both times, she wore a cloth face mask splashed with lovely florals. That said, we think this floral momentum is only going to keep going. Below, shop our favorite floral cloth face masks and channel your inner Holmes.