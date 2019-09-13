Katie Holmes’ Fall Outfits Are Full of Must-Try Style Lessons

Image zoom Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes has always had great taste in clothing (sigh, those Ulla Johnson dresses alone), but lately, it seems like she's taken extra care when getting dressed in the morning. The star continues to leave us feeling inspired by her fall-friendly looks, whether she's matching her bra to her cardigan or finding an unexpected way to wear a denim jacket. She's even further convinced us that a white T-shirt is a wardrobe necessity (see above), as it can instantly turn a pencil skirt into something cool and casual.

Considering we can't stop thinking about Holmes' new-and-slightly-improved wardrobe, we decided to highlight a few fashion tricks the actress has been using, in an effort to revamp our own outfits. Clearly, she's already mastered some of fall's biggest trends, and considering the season hasn't *officially* begun yet, there's a good chance even more A+ looks will be in her near future.

RELATED: Katie Holmes' No-Fail Leggings Outfit Is Straight From the Victoria Beckham Playbook

Try the Sexy Cardigan Trend

Image zoom Joker / SplashNews.com

We knew cardigans were having a moment, but Holmes nearly broke the Internet when she stepped out in this Khaite set. We immediately made a mental note to match our bra to our sweater, but for chillier days, a similar-colored tank or tee would work just as well.

Get Creative With Layering

Image zoom GC Images

Since we're on the topic of cardigans, have you tried wearing one over your denim jacket or shirt? Not only does this kind of layering create warmth, it's also eye-catching, and Holmes proved it pairs perfectly with leather pants and black boots.

Elevate Those Joggers

Image zoom Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID

Another unexpected styling trick the actress convinced us to try? Layering a sweater over a collared shirt (classic), then adding a pair of joggers (not-so-classic). This combination looks especially elevated when every piece is the same color.

Invest In Basics

Image zoom Humberto Carreno/INSTARimages.com

The good thing about a simple, solid-colored, long-sleeved T-shirt is it balances out elaborate bottoms, much like the leather, paper-bag pants Holmes wore during New York Fashion Week.

Remember Classic Combos

Image zoom Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Never underestimate the power of a button-down and jeans, It's a sleek and easy pairing, and Holmes opted to keep things interesting (and sort of grunge) by going with distressed denim. Although she completed her outfit with block heels, a pair of white sneakers would have been a great choice, too.

Think Monochromatic

Image zoom Humberto Carreno/INSTARimages.com

Make your summer dresses work an extra few months by styling them underneath a sweater of the same color. Not only is it a great way to re-use what's already in your wardrobe, you'll be mastering one of fall's biggest trends while you're at it.

Break Out Your Trench Coat

Image zoom Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

As the temperature cools off, there's one coat that can be worn for nearly every occasion: a beige trench. The classic, no-fail option complements work-like shift-dress and suits, but still looks just as great with a pair of jeans and sneakers.