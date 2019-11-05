Katie Holmes Says She Secretly Wears This Item Under Her Winter Coats

Image zoom (c) Jackson Lee

Over the past few weeks, Katie Holmes has provided us with plenty of fall fashion inspiration, from a coordinating cardigan set to her recent burnt-orange pairings. And the star has hinted that winter will bring more of the same. While speaking on a panel at Hoka One One's New York pop-up on Friday, the actress and producer revealed to InStyle that she’s already planning out her cold-weather style, with a pair of sneakers being her ultimate holiday essential.

“These shoes are going to come into play, especially in New York,” she said, referencing the white Gaviota Leather sneakers she had on. “A lot of people visit New York City during the holidays, so you have more people, and you’re running around, fighting through the crowds. Basically, you need running shoes.”

For the event, Holmes paired her crisp white shoes with cropped jeans, a cardigan, and a blazer, but had already though of another cute, comfy way she'd style them.

“It's great that sneakers are acceptable with dresses. I love when I see people out in the street, wearing a long skirt with their sneakers. It's cool, it's practical, and it's real.”

When asked to name a trend she’s loving as of late, the fashion icon said that warmth is now a big priority for her.

“I think layering is the trend,“ she told us, adding that she even layers her outerwear. “I have a black, skinny puffer from UNIQLO, and you can put it underneath another big wool coat. I'm thinking ahead, because today I wasn't thinking ahead, and I was in a wool coat and it was so windy.”

With a closet seemingly full of gorgeous, on-trend pieces, we were curious to find out if Holmes is someone who shares her clothes. Thankfully — at least, for the friends in her life — she’s down to let people borrow some stuff.

“I think it's really nice to borrow something from somebody,” she said. “Like, if you're going to a special event, and a friend of yours owns something that’s special to them and they're letting you use it, it’s like you're sharing in the experience. And then you get to do the same for them."