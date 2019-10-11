Katie Holmes Has Secretly Been Dressing Like Carrie Bradshaw, and These 12 Pics Are Proof

Image zoom Paul Bruinooge/Getty Images

She lives in New York, has a pretty cool career, and has been known to wear poofy skirts and peek-a-boo bras. Wait — are we talking about Katie Holmes or Carrie Bradshaw here? Well, considering Holmes frequently channels the Sex and the City character when it comes to her outfits, this description could honestly apply to either woman.

While Holmes's most recent looks have no doubt inspired a handful of shopping trips, we began to wonder why, exactly, we've been so obsessed with what the star has been wearing. Then it hit us: those bold, colorful outfits reminded us of stuff we saw Carrie wear throughout the series and in the movies. With a little bit of photo research, it was possible to prove our theory. The actress has secretly been dressing just like the iconic TV character, whether she realizes it or not.

You don't just have to take our word for it. Ahead, we've put together a few side-by-side comparisons, and the resemblance is uncanny. But Katie is far from the only celebrity to take style tips from a '90s fashion icon. Remember when Jordyn Woods was dressing just like The Nanny's Fran Fine?

When It Was All About the Hemline

Both women have skipped typical minis or A-line options in favor of the handkerchief dress.

When They Both Wore Rainbow Colors

Sure, Holmes's outfit revolves around a coat, while Carrie's is all about her skirt. However, the two looks are still eerily similar, especially thanks to that pop of red.

When They Opted to Accessorize

The eye-catching necklaces take those white dresses to a whole new level.

When They Broke Out Blue Midi Skirts

Plus, Holmes's option is the same material as Carrie's shirt. Quite the coincidence!

When They Went For Pink, Floral, and Off-the-Shoulder

A great example of how breezy summer sundresses can be dressed up or down, depending on footwear.

When They Chose a Print That Popped

The dresses might be different shapes, but they're both dark with bold, colorful flowers.

When Their Looks Included Contrasting Details

Such as a little bit of black, either on the collar or the straps.

When They Didn't Overthink Things

Sometimes it's worth it to skip the extras and let a simple white dress steal the spotlight.

When They Embraced Cool-Weather Staples

Katie and Carrie prove no closet is complete without a striped sweater.

When They Decided to Go With Tons of Volume

AKA a bunch of tulle.

When They Balanced Things Out

By pairing their printed skirts with plain white tops.

When They Showed Up in a Power Color

A printed red dress is feminine and timeless.