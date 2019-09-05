Katie Holmes Just Showed Us a New Way to Wear Our Cardigans

Image zoom katieholmes212/Instagram

Did Katie Holmes go on a fall shopping spree? If she did, we wouldn't be surprised: the actress has been breaking out some pretty great outfits as of late, from a matching bra and sweater set to a Fashion Week LBD. And now, she's proving to be very on board with this season's cardigan trend, even finding a whole new way to wear one.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Holmes can be seen posing outside, wearing the comfy Elie Tahari staple over a Levi's denim jacket. While we normally would have worn it the opposite way (cardigan first, jacket on top), we're kind of digging this new trick, especially since we, too, will be layering our outerwear in a couple of weeks once the temperature begins to drop.

Of course, what made Holmes's outfit complete was her white T-shirt and black, leather-like leggings. All in all, it was a classic, easy, and very fall-friendly ensemble — we just might have to copy it tomorrow.