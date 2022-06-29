Fashion Katie Holmes Styled This Ridiculous Denim Trend in the Most Approachable Way — With Gen Z's Favorite Accessory She looks ready to record a TikTok. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 29, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images If you were walking around downtown New York the other week, you may have passed Katie Holmes without even noticing. She wasn't particularly incognito, but she did look like every Gen Zer you see on TikTok in a pair of wired Apple headphones (it's either a fistful of wires or Apple AirPod Maxs these days; Pros are over) and an extremely wide-legged pair of oversized black jeans. It's almost a shame she doesn't have an account because a #fitcheck in this outfit would definitely go over well. Holmes has been a proponent of the anti-skinny jeans trend for over a year now and is rarely seen in a pair of denim that isn't both low-rise and oversized, the trendy fit of the moment. While she told InStyle the other month that she always leaves the house with a cardigan stuffed in her bag, we wouldn't be surprised if she also found a way to carry around essentials in her pants leg. They have so much square footage they give any NYC apartment a run for its money. Actually, Heidi Klum recently wore the trend with a pair of oversized $3,000 Tom Ford jeans, which quite literally rival the rent prices in New York. The denim style isn't just a hit amongst the younger TikTok generation but almost everyone in Hollywood right now, especially new moms. Jennifer Lawrence wore a pair of billowy jeans while pushing her stroller around Los Angeles earlier this month. One of Rihanna's most iconic pregnancy looks involved a pair of oversized pants that perfectly complimented her baby bump. If you're still not convinced the trend has range, all you need to do is look towards Bella Hadid, who has been wearing baggy jeans for months on end and styled them with everything from ab-baring crop tops to oversized cardigans. The passionate anti-skinny jeans rhetoric angered the internet, but it was clearly for the best. Tight-fitting denim was never built for the summer months anyway, and you can definitely get some nice air flow in a pair of oversized jeans with legs so big they could double as fan propellers. Just make sure to pair them with a simple pair of wired headphones if you're hoping to get carded at a bar some time soon, or if you're preparing to make your TikTok debut. Shop the oversized wide-leg denim trend, below. Topshop Low Slung Wide Leg Nonstretch Boyfriend Jeans Courtesy Shop now: $43 (Originally $85); nordstrom.com Frame Le Palazzo High Waist Wide Leg Jeans Courtesy Shop now: $258; nordstrom.com Good American Good Skate High Waist Wide Leg Jeans Courtesy Shop now: $155; nordstrom.com BP Wide Leg Jeans Courtesy Shop now: $45; nordstrom.com & Other Stories Treasure Cut High Waist Wide Leg Jeans Courtesy Shop now: $60 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com Joe's The Goldie High Waist Raw Hem Wide Leg Palazzo Jeans Courtesy Shop now: $248; nordstrom.com Madewell Denim Pull-On High Rise Wide Leg Crop Pants Courtesy Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com Free People Old West Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans Courtesy Shop now: $128; nordstrom.com Frame Le Palazzo High Waist Wide Leg Jeans Courtesy Shop now: $258; nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit