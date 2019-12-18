Katie Holmes's Birthday Outfit Included One Very Important Detail

Image zoom Splash News

This past year has been a pretty big one for Katie Holmes, especially in terms of style. Who else could have broken the internet by simply matching their bra to their cardigan, or convinced us to style a polo with a pair of track pants? Almost every time we spot Holmes on the red carpet or the streets of NYC, our eyes widen and we immediately think, "Wow, I wish I was wearing what she's wearing!"

Unsurprisingly, the outfit that Holmes wore on her 41st birthday gave us the same exact feeling.

The cozy, sweapants-inclusive look was definitely a whole mood. Holmes bundled up in a warm Max Mara teddy coat, adding a wam, grey beanie; large sunglasses; and a versatile pair of white sneakers. We also couldn't help but notice the coffee cup she held tightly in her hand.

Fans of the actress likely know how much she loves her coffee (possibly tea), as she's often seen with a beverage.

Image zoom Humberto Carreno/startraksphoto.com

Over the summer, Holmes matched a blue and white coffee mug to her heels, convincing us that this unexpected extra is her favorite accessory.

Image zoom Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

We're not saying that the actress intentionally coordinates with her coffee cups, but her drinks have ended up completing her best and comfiest-looking outfits, and the cups go with the overall vibe. It's nearly as common as Holmes's scarves and hats.

Image zoom Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images

Clearly, she knows that no groutfit is complete without something from Starbucks.

Image zoom Josiah Kamau/Getty Images

And, coat and sweater weather is warm-beverage weather, too.

Perhaps a good birthday gift for the star is a gift card to her favorite coffee spot? Just a thought.