Katie Holmes Has Been Quietly Wearing This $6 Face Mask for Weeks

Katie Holmes’s face masks have been making headlines. I guess that’s what happens when you’re famous, following CDC guidelines (we love to see it!), and at the matching face mask stage of your relationship with your new boyfriend.
Holmes has been spotted countless times in a simple black Evolvetogether mask or a standard blue surgical face mask. Normally, her new beau is wearing a matching one — that is, when they aren’t pulling them down to engage in PDA while eating al fresco in Manhattan. Recently though, Holmes has been spotted wearing a Baublebar face mask while out all on her own.
The pink gingham face mask, made by Julia Robert and Jennifer Lopez’s favorite affordable jewelry brand, is a bit more of a statement than the Evolvetogether mask everyone in Hollywood apparently owns. And it seems like Holmes is making it part of her fall wardrobe, along with her very good collection of fall coats.
Currently, Baublebar has an entire shopping section devoted to face masks, selling adjustable adult face masks in packs of two, three, and five, ranging in price from $12 to $24. All available patterns and prints are aggressively cute, featuring floral embroidery, trendy tie-dye, or picnic-friendly checks. If you want to pull an SJP channeling Carrie Bradshaw, there’s even a sequined face mask. If a Chrissy Teigen mommy-and-me moment is more your speed, Baublebar even has a matching sequined children’s mask — not to mention the leopard print one Teigen actually wore as well. And if you need a chain to wear the mask around your neck while outdoor dining, Baublebar obviously has you covered.
As face masks become commonplace until the pandemic is over, it only feels right that celebrities would gravitate more and more towards the stylish ones Baublebar is offering. And one can only hope Holmes’s PDA partner, Emilio Vitolo Jr., stocks up on a matching pink gingham mask soon.
Shop Baublebar's face masks below.
