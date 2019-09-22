Kathryn Newton Says Her Emmys Look Was Inspired By Reese Witherspoon

Image zoom ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

There are plenty of perks that come with being a famous actress, but one big one is being able to shop pieces right off the runway. That's exactly what Kathryn Newton did after attending Ralph Lauren's Spring 2020 show, when she saw a tuxedo-like skirt set that she knew would be perfect for the 2019 Emmy Awards.

“I saw it in the show and freaked out and started crying,” she told InStyle on the red carpet. “This was the only option for the Emmys — like this or nothing. It feels so delicate. It feels like an art piece.”

One standout detail about the dress was, of course, its bright color — something that, Newton said, was a bit of a nod to one of her Big Little Lies co-stars.

"One of my inspos for it was Reese Witherspoon," she revealed. "She wore a yellow dress at the Golden Globes [in 2007]. It was like a short cocktail dress, and the color looked amazing on her. I was like, ‘Oh, if she can do it, I can wear yellow.’"

Like (TV) mother, like (TV) daughter!