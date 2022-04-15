Kate Upton Shared the Under-$35 Amazon Dresses She's Adding to Her Cart This Spring

Upton recently shared her favorite warm-weather clothing styles during an Amazon livestream. "It's like, what do I wear to look cute but not sweat to death? Especially for me, because I'm in Houston and Florida," she said. Her picks featured everything from Levi's best-selling 501 shorts (which are on sale, BTW) to Cupshe's popular colorblock one-piece swimsuit to a range of accessories, like this Tory Burch crossbody and the TikTok-loved Pavoi gold hoops. Upton said she likes to go back to the "essentials" when it gets hot — and for her, that's "a fun dress," one "that's easy to put on [and] go [from] day to night."