Kate Upton Shared the Under-$35 Amazon Dresses She's Adding to Her Cart This Spring
What does model and actress Kate Upton add to her Amazon cart? Well, it turns out it's lots of affordable clothing — including three perfect-for-spring dresses that are all under $35.
Upton recently shared her favorite warm-weather clothing styles during an Amazon livestream. "It's like, what do I wear to look cute but not sweat to death? Especially for me, because I'm in Houston and Florida," she said. Her picks featured everything from Levi's best-selling 501 shorts (which are on sale, BTW) to Cupshe's popular colorblock one-piece swimsuit to a range of accessories, like this Tory Burch crossbody and the TikTok-loved Pavoi gold hoops. Upton said she likes to go back to the "essentials" when it gets hot — and for her, that's "a fun dress," one "that's easy to put on [and] go [from] day to night."
Valphsio Smocked Floral Dress
During the stream, Upton was actually wearing the Valphsio Smocked Dress, which she called "really flirty and cute." Complete with a smocked bodice and ruffled cap sleeves, the mini dress style has been popular among celebrities and Amazon shoppers this season. Kate Middleton wore a smocked floral dress while on her Caribbean tour last month, and the style has recently been popping up on Amazon's Movers & Shakers chart (meaning many shoppers are buying it). The Valphsio dress has nearly 2,000 five-star ratings from owners who say it's "absolutely adorable" and "flattering."
Shop now: $33; amazon.com
Ecowish Tie-Front Midi Dress
Upton's next dress pick was Ecowish's tie-front midi dress, which has a whopping 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The summery dress comes in no less than 44 colors and prints, including bright reds and yellows, florals, and even a cherry pattern. Upton said she thinks "color is so important" since summer dress silhouettes are often simple-looking. Customers rave that this one is beautiful, comfortable, and looks good even without a bra.
Shop now: $33 (Originally $40); amazon.com
Amoretu Tunic V-Neck Dress
Last but not least on Upton's must-have dresses is Amoretu's Tunic V-Neck, which is actually the best-selling women's dress on Amazon right now. The flowy dress has the approval of over 26,000 shoppers thanks to its "flattering" shape. "It's easy," Upton said about it. "You need a dress that you can breathe in a little bit." The Amoretu dress comes in 32 solid colors and nine prints, as well as long sleeve, short sleeve, and sleeveless styles.
One customer wrote that the dress is "super comfortable [and] perfect for Southern summers." They continued to say they've been struggling with weight gain, but the Amoretu dress "restored some confidence."
Shop now: $25–$33 (Originally $40); amazon.com