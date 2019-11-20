Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale Is the Biggest Sale of the Season, and Bags Start at $49

Image zoom katespadeny/Instagram

Kate Spade is the kind of brand that makes you smile without really having to try. If looking at one of the brand’s pastel-colored bags with fun florals fills you with unprecedented delight, then prepare to be overjoyed at this massive surprise sale — Kate Spade’s biggest of the year — with up to 75 percent off 600+ pieces. And by massive, we aren’t exaggerating: Everything from large leather totes to velvet holiday dresses is up for grabs at a serious discount.

If you’ve been in the market for a great work tote, a piece of whimsical jewelry, or even an essential teddy coat, Kate Spade’s surprise sale has all of that and literally hundreds of other pieces. And while we’re definitely stocking up on some wish-list items during the sale, like this classic small leather backpack for $129 (originally $328) and this on-trend fluffy trim coat for $239 (originally $798), we’re also checking off some holiday shopping from our to-do list.

Kate Spade does a lot of the heavy lifting for you by dividing sale items into different gifting categories. There are gifts under $100, like this cute convertible crossbody for $79 (originally $249); gifts under $75, like an elegant pair of quilted leather gloves for $59 (originally $128); and even gifts under $50, which includes Kate Spade’s signature spade pave pendant and studs boxed set for $39 (originally $108).

If that wasn’t enough, the label is bundling certain handbag and jewelry styles, so you can buy two pieces for less than the original price of one. All you need to do is enter the code MAKEITTWO at checkout for every bundle you purchase, like the Larchmont Avenue Large Evangelie and Neda Bundle, which contains both a large leather tote and a zip wallet for just $139 (originally $459). And if you’re eyeing a handbag, you might as well buy one, because every handbag purchase comes with a cosmetic bag for just $25 when you use the code STUFFINGIT. The savings are already so good that they could stop there, but they don’t: There’s also a new daily deal every single day.

Because all good things must come to an end, the Kate Spade Surprise Sale ends on December 2. With deals this good, everything is bound to start selling out soon, so make sure to start filling up your cart now.

Shop some of our favorite pieces from the Kate Spade Surprise Sale below.

Kaci Small Tote

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $69 (Originally $299), katespade.com

Talia Small Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $109 (Originally $359), katespade.com

Janie Medium Tote

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $79 (Originally $329), katespade.com

Chester Street Annalise

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $89 (Originally $249), katespade.com

Make it Mine Small Maddie and Flap Bundle

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $129 (Originally $328) with code MAKEITTWO, katespade.com

Briar Lane Quilted Denim Bucket Backpack

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $129 (Originally $349), katespade.com

Bristol Drive Croc Elissa

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $139 (Originally $598), katespade.com

Carter Aliana

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $139 (Originally $378), katespade.com

Teddy Coat

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $199 (Originally $498), katespade.com

Scrunched Scallops Heart Pendant and Studs Boxed Set

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $39 (Originally $108), katespade.com